Matches off - again: Rains hits another weekend of Sussex football
It’s been a miserable few weeks for football fans and players – not to mention groundsmen – and today (Sat Nov 18) followed a depressing trend.
Bognor Regis Town have had a number of games called off lately and their FA Trophy tie with South Park (Reigate) was ruled out because of a waterlogged pitch at Nyewood Lane. They will try again on Wednesday night.
Matches off in the Isthmian premier division incliuded Lancing’s visit to East Grinstead and Broadbridge Heath’s trip to Horndean.
Numerous Southern Combination League matches were also called off – among them Shoreham v Little Common, Crawley Down Gatwick v Pagham, Saltdean v Crowborough, Bexhill v Steyning, Godalming v Seaford Town, Billingshurst v Wick, Banstead v Worthing Utd, Selsey v Dorking B, Jarvis Brook v Capel, Rottingdean v Rustington, Hailsham v Southwater and Brighton Electricity v Bosham.
Please note this is not an exhaustive list of matches off – check with the host club before attending if you are unsure.