Rain has again played havoc with the weekend’s local football – the latest in a series of Saturdays when numoerous games have fallen victim to waterlogged pitches.

It’s been a miserable few weeks for football fans and players – not to mention groundsmen – and today (Sat Nov 18) followed a depressing trend.

Bognor Regis Town have had a number of games called off lately and their FA Trophy tie with South Park (Reigate) was ruled out because of a waterlogged pitch at Nyewood Lane. They will try again on Wednesday night.

Matches off in the Isthmian premier division incliuded Lancing’s visit to East Grinstead and Broadbridge Heath’s trip to Horndean.

Waterlogged pitches were the story of the day again this weekend | Library picture

Numerous Southern Combination League matches were also called off – among them Shoreham v Little Common, Crawley Down Gatwick v Pagham, Saltdean v Crowborough, Bexhill v Steyning, Godalming v Seaford Town, Billingshurst v Wick, Banstead v Worthing Utd, Selsey v Dorking B, Jarvis Brook v Capel, Rottingdean v Rustington, Hailsham v Southwater and Brighton Electricity v Bosham.