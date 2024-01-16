Matches off: Bognor, Burgess Hill, Littlehampton, Broadbridge Heath and Whitehawk frozen out
Bognor’s planned home Isthmian premier clash with Wingate and Finchley at Nyewood was an early casualty, the call-off denying the Rocks a chance to build on their run of three straight wins.
In the Isthmian south east, Burgess Hill v Sittingbourne was called off after a 2.15pm inspection while Littlehampton Town v Sittingbourne went the same way.
The Hillians said on X: “Unfortunately but probably expectedly, our @IsthmianLeague clash tonight with @CrayValleyPM has been postponed due to Leylands Park resembling an ice rink.”
Also falling foul of the freeze was the Whitehawk v Kingstonian Velocity Trophy match. And a 3pm pitch inspection saw Broadbridge Heath v Sevenoaks go the same way.
Called off in the SCFL were Crawley Down Gatwick v Pagham and Horsham YMCA v Haywards Heath Town.
Games at Horsham, Chichester City and Lancing – all on 3G – SHOULD survive. But games lower down the non-league pyramid could also be at risk.
If in doubt about the game you are going to, you are advised to check with the host club before travelling.