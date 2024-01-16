BREAKING

Matches off: Bognor Regis Town, Burgess Hill Town and Littlehampton Town are frozen out

The icy weather is – not surprisingly – interfering with the midweek Sussex football programme.
By Steve Bone
Published 16th Jan 2024, 13:20 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2024, 14:31 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Bognor’s planned home Isthmian premier clash with Wingate and Finchley at Nyewood was an early casualty, the call-off denying the Rocks a chance to build on their run of three straight wins.

In the Isthmian south east, Burgess Hill v Sittingbourne was called off after a 2.15pm inspection while Littlehampton Town v Sittingbourne went the same way.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Hillians said on X: “Unfortunately but probably expectedly, our @IsthmianLeague clash tonight with @CrayValleyPM has been postponed due to Leylands Park resembling an ice rink.”

Most Popular
Frosty conditions are set to hit tonight's football schedule | Library pictureFrosty conditions are set to hit tonight's football schedule | Library picture
Frosty conditions are set to hit tonight's football schedule | Library picture

Also falling foul of the freeze was the Whitehawk v Kingstonian Velocity Trophy match.

A 3pm pitch inspections was planned at Broadbridge Heath – who are due to host Sevenoaks.

Games at Horsham, Chichester City and Lancing – all on 3G – SHOULD survive. But games lower down the non-league pyramid could also be at risk.

If in doubt about the game you are going to, you are advised to check with the host club before travelling.

Related topics:Bognor Regis TownBurgess Hill TownSussexBognor