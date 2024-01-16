Matches off: Bognor Regis Town, Burgess Hill Town and Littlehampton Town are frozen out

The icy weather is – not surprisingly – interfering with the midweek Sussex football programme.

Bognor’s planned home Isthmian premier clash with Wingate and Finchley at Nyewood was an early casualty, the call-off denying the Rocks a chance to build on their run of three straight wins.

In the Isthmian south east, Burgess Hill v Sittingbourne was called off after a 2.15pm inspection while Littlehampton Town v Sittingbourne went the same way.

The Hillians said on X: “Unfortunately but probably expectedly, our @IsthmianLeague clash tonight with @CrayValleyPM has been postponed due to Leylands Park resembling an ice rink.”

Frosty conditions are set to hit tonight's football schedule | Library picture

Also falling foul of the freeze was the Whitehawk v Kingstonian Velocity Trophy match.

A 3pm pitch inspections was planned at Broadbridge Heath – who are due to host Sevenoaks.

Games at Horsham, Chichester City and Lancing – all on 3G – SHOULD survive. But games lower down the non-league pyramid could also be at risk.