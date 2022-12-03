Matthew Etherington coy on Tom Nichols absence after Crawley win - 'Taken out of my hands'

New Crawley manager Matthew Etherington got off to the perfect start with a 2-0 win over Swindon – but there was one notable absence from the squad.

Nichols has scored twice and provided seven assists this season – second most in League Two – but he was left out of Etherington’s team.

Asked post-match if Nichols had picked up an injury, Etherington said: “No, he has trained all week. Tom has been brilliant since I’ve come in but it’s a decision that was taken out of my hands. I don’t really want to speak about it. I want to concentrate on the game.”

Goals from Nick Tsaroulla and Jack Powell sealed the three points for the Reds on Saturday afternoon.

Tom Nichols was missing from Crawley's matchday squad on Saturday. Photo: Cory Pickford

When asked for his assessment of the squad so far, after a week in charge, the former Premier League star said: “There’s talent in the squad.

"When I addressed the players on Monday, I said that to them.

"In terms of what has happened to them this season, I feel sorry for them slightly. There’s been a lot of turmoil within the club, with change in coaches.

"Hopefully now, moving forward, we can get a bit of continuity and they can used to the way me and Simon [Davies] work and we can keep moving up that table. That’s the plan moving forward.”

Etherington will be looking for back-to-back wins with another home game against Hartlepool on Friday evening (December 9).

The former Peterborough under 23s boss said: “Hartlepool had a heavy defeat today and aren't in the best of form but they are fighting for their lives. It’s an opportunity for us, 100 per cent, to get back-to-back wins.

"We will be looking to do that on Friday.

"If we are better on the ball, I'm pretty confident we will be able to do that. One step at a time at the minute. Let's enjoy it, reflect on it and see what we can do better.”