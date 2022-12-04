Matthew Etherington was pleased with Crawley’s work out of possession against Swindon – but feels there is room for improvement on the ball.

Matthew Etherington's first game as Crawley boss ended with a 2-0 win against play-off hopefuls Swindon. Photo: Cory Pickford

The Reds defended resolutely against a team who started the day in the play-off places and looked to be heading for a goalless draw.

But one point became three when Nick Tsaroulla scored fortuitously on the 79th minute, before Jack Powell sealed the win with a stunning long range strike into an unguarded net.

Crawley celebrate scoring against Swindon. Photo: Cory Pickford

Former Premier League star Etherington, who was taking charge of Crawley for the first time, revealed one part of his team’s game that he was most pleased with.

“The out of possession stuff was really good,” he said. “The effort and workrate from the players was outstanding.

"That's what we demand.

“They [Swindon] didn't cause us that many problems. Our keeper didn't have a save to make in the first half.

“It was pleasing. In terms of the way they've bought into the way me and Simon [Davies] work, I couldn't praise them enough.

"They've been brilliant and really bought into our ideas.”

But there remains room for improvement, Etherington said.

“On the ball, I want us to get better,” he said. “But that's not going to happen overnight – we’ve had four training days.

“After the substitutions, we had more threat and more pace. Hopefully moving forward, we will see a team a little bit better in possession. We will get there.

"The defensive transition was pleasing. It was a positive reaction from the players in terms of winning the ball back as soon as possible.

"It isn't easy, it's hard work. I know it because I've played in teams that want exactly the same thing.”

Etherington was pleased with his players’ desire and work ethic and their ability to take instructions on board ‘to the letter’.

He added: “Swindon boss possession against most teams in this league and they're in the play offs and you can see why.

"I want us to play attacking, be a threat, with pace, get shots off and score plenty of goals, on a consistent basis. That's where I want us to get to.

