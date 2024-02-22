Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dorking Wanderers B 1 Worthing United 2

Two goals in the first 20 minutes gave the Visitors a dream start on the Meadowbank 3G. Alex Webber headed in from a Dean Sherwood corner and then Sherwood himself hit a low drive from the edge of the box past the keeper.

Sherwood was in the thick of the action again soon after being adjudged to have fouled his man in the box. Goalkeeper, Naythan Bryson came to the rescue though getting down well to save the resulting penalty.

With both sides creating further chances there was no shortage of action for the spectators but it remained 0-2 at the break.

The second half was more a case of attack versus defence with the talented Home side controlling the ball well and asking plenty of questions of the Mavericks defence. Not withstanding one slip up, said defence remained strong and determined display was rewarded with the points with the game finishing 1-2.

The result means that United leapfrogged Dorking into second place.

Worthing United 0 Roffey 3

The visitors showed why they are now 10 points clear at the top of the table with a convincing display.

Their strength and experience was just too much on this occasion for a young United side who were never really allowed to get going. However it was only a Ricardo Fernandes penalty that separated the sides at the break.

The penalty was saved, pushed on to the post and the rebounded back off keeper Naythan Bryson and and over the line. How's your luck…?

Roffey doubled their lead soon after after time through top scorer and MoM Devon Fender. The Mavericks responded well though and followed their best spell of the game creating a number of chances and forcing some excellent saves out of the Boar's keeper.

But it was to no avail and when deep into stoppage time the Visitor's added a third through James Pearce the game was done.

United are at home again this Saturday for the visit of Oakwood.

Wick 0 Chessington 0

Wick extended their unbeaten SCFL run to 11 matches but were held to a draw for the second time this season by Chessington & Hook.

The Dragons began the superb sequence of results in the 1-1 draw at the Surrey club in November and their only defeat in all competitions since then has been a narrow reversal to National League South side Eastbourne Borough in the Sussex Transport Senior Cup.

Neither side looked like breaking the deadlock, despite plenty of huff and puff on a wet, gloomy afternoon at Crabtree Park, with two well-drilled defences snuffing out the opposition attack.

Wick were arguably the slightly better of the two teams, but Chessy goalkeeper and captain Andrew Osei was not really stretched while Keelan Belcher, playing between the posts for the hosts, was not called upon to make a serious save.

The Wick defence of Nathan and Jake Hawker, Harry Williams and Jack Bingham was rock solid, but Lee Baldwin’s side looked flat and the passing moving forward lacked its usual sharpness and accuracy.

Dave Crouch was denied by Osei in the first half and he made a near-post save to thwart Dragons substitute Sam Hack after the interval while leading scorer Josh Irish was foiled by a superb tackle as he burst through on goal late on.