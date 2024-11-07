'Maybe it's a little Ted Lasso of me' - Crawley Town chief makes bold prediction on Reds' season

Vice-chairman Ben Levin believes Crawley Town are ‘one great moment’ and ‘one pass away’ from clicking and scoring a lot of goals.

Reds have had a tough start to life in League One after gaining promotion last season after a historic Play-off final win at Wembley.

But despite winning the first two games of the season, they have only got five points from the following 12 games, a run which sees them in the relegation zone.

But Levin, who was named vice-chairman in the summer after Eben Smith stood down as co-chairman and Preston Johnson, who initially stepped down as co-chairman, returned as chairman.

Crawley Town vice-chairman Ben Levin | Picture: Courtesy of Crawley Town

Levin was a member of the WAGMI board before taking the role and focuses mainly on non football related matters at the club.

Speaking on the Simply Redz podcast, which is hosted by CTSA members Reuben Watt, Sam Jordan and Luke White, Levin commented on the performance so far and made a Ted Lasso comparison with his optimism.

“My view is that our best football is yet to come for a lot of reasons,” he said. “I think we're still gelling as a team and I think there are players who are just getting comfortable with where we are. We've got injuries.

“We're missing some of our best players with Flinty [Josh Flint], Dion [Conroy] and Armando [Quitirna].

Jojo [Wollacott] is now out for a bit but there's so much talent on this team and they are also adjusting not just to each other but also to Rob because it's a similar style as Scott’s but there are differences.

“I remain very confident and I think we are a pass away at the top of the 18-yard yard box from scoring a lot of goals.

“I was asked at the Fans’ Forum, ‘what are you going to do if we lost 15 on the bounce and things are low?’ I believe in this team, I believe in the momentum we continue to have from last year.

“I believe that having faith as a supporter group and a fanbase in our squad and cheering for the 90 or 100 minutes that it is and showing them our love can go a long way.

“I think we're one great moment away from clicking and really going on to run and feeling safe. But I sort of thought that was the Lincoln City match.

“Maybe it's silly, maybe it's a little Ted Lasso of me, but just to believe in and have faith and to continue to support because this should be fun, even if we're losing matches we should be celebrating how hard these guys are playing and be behind them and back them.

“Hopefully that confidence that we can exude into them will help us through do the tough times and on to better times soon enough.”

You can listen to the full interview on the Simply Redz podcast here.