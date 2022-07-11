Mbonkwi is latest Eastbourne Borough recruit - as Sports put one over AFC Wimbledon

At six foot one, he cuts a striking figure on the field of play, and his speed, mobility and physical impact instantly catch the eye. In training, in the couple of cameos in Borough's early friendlies, and even off the field, Simo, who is 29, is proving a big guy and a big, positive character.

Arriving at the Lane as a free agent, Mbonkwi has collected a clutch of clubs on his CV - and some terrific experience along the way.Born in Brussels and with a nationality of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Simo began his career in Belgian non-league, and the first shirt that he pulled on in England was for Bedfont Sports. Then followed a couple of seasons with FC Nybergsund in Norway, before returning to the UK last summer and signing for Hungerford Town in Borough's National South Division - and briefly at the end of last season at Braintree Town. Simo actually scored a hat-trick in Hungerford's first game of last season.

With breadth of experience, terrific fitness and physical qualities, he's full of appetite and he's the kind of player you'd hate to play against. Manager Bloor believes Simo is certain to make an impact at the Lane. "He is a player we've previously admired from afar, and he is just right for us. He is a different dimension, a different kind of player from what we've had before. Simo is essentially a midfield player, where he will bring pace and physical presence and a package of skills.

Simo Mbonkwi arrives at Priory Lane / Picture: Eastbourne Borough FC

"He has an infectious energy and he's one of the fittest players I have ever had turning up to a pre-season. The supporters will love him and I am sure he can be a part of our evolving project. We've done the deal, and signed the paperwork, and he'll certainly figure in our big friendly against AFC Wimbledon this Saturday (9th July). It's that lovely moment when a player goes from being "A Trialist" to being one of our own. Welcome, Simo!"

Meanwhile Eastbourne Borough's latest pre-season friendly ended in a 1-0 home win over AFC Wimbledon. See pictures from the match by Andy Pelling in the video player above.