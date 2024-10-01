Meet the new kids on the block - YouTube stars AS Crawley FC

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Who are the new YouTube stars, AS Crawley FC?

AS Crawley is the football team that’s bringing excitement and glamour back to Sunday football.

This Sunday 6th October brings the first round of the National FA Sunday Cup. AS Crawley will be playing against Market Hotel (Kent) at the home of Alford FC in Surrey (2pm). It is the biggest game in the club’s history. Last seasons final was played at the fantastic but windy, Stoke City’s Stadium.

AS Crawley were founded by a group of friends in 2019, they now run two teams, with ambitions to start youth football. They got together to assist their community and help the youngsters off the streets and give them some purpose. They know that exercise, a healthy diet and a feeling of belonging really impacts mental health in so many positive ways.

AS Crawley winning the cup

They currently play in Crawley and are interested in offers to ground share. They belong to the Redhill Sunday League and the WSFL (Saturday’s). The “Gaffa”, as he is known to his squad is insistent that they are the hardest working on and off the pitch.

Last season they won a prestigious piece of silverware when they lifted the FA Sunday League at the home of the Sussex FA in Lancing.

The future is looking bright for one of Sussex’s newest teams and in the near future they hope to gain promotion for their Saturday team to get into the County League. Their ambitions don’t stop there, they have aspirations to become the biggest club in Sussex, so watch out the Seagulls!

There will be plenty of hot food and drinks this Sunday, so come down and support the team that's giving back to their community.