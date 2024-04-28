Memories made for a whole new generation of Crawley Town fans - opinion
The 2-0 win over Grimsby Town at the Broadfield stadium on Saturday produced scenes not witnessed since the last time we were promoted to League One at Accrington in 2012.
Twelve years ago! The average age of our pitch invaders could have only been around 15 and 16.
So way to young to of been at Accrington, let alone remember it. It was the perfect end to a season which for some reason has stuttered a little bit in recent weeks.
But Scott Lindsey and his players have achieved their target of a top seven finish and with it a shot at promotion the exciting way, via the play offs.It’s also the first time any of us Reds fans have experienced the EFL play offs in our history. MK Dons are the team who stand in our way in what is sure to be a thrilling 2 leg affair with the winner taking on either Doncaster or Crewe at Wembley on Sunday 19th May. A trip to Wembley would also be a first for the club and something the whole town would jump on the bandwagon for. It’s going to be an exciting couple of weeks for Crawley fans young and old!#COYR Steve Herbert