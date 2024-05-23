Memories of Bexhill pub’s football heyday revived in new book
and live on Freeview channel 276
Unfortunately the decline in the number of public houses over the years has seen the end of most of these teams.
There was The Turkey (now Rose and Crown), The New Inn, The Pelham, The Wheatsheaf, The Bull Inn and the Queens Head in Belle Hill that is now King Offa Way.
Now long gone, this last named pub was alive at weekends and at 10am on Sunday the Queens Head team would be either on the Down pitch or playing around the local area.
Now former players Barrie Crowhurst and Leon (Lenny) Coast have been working on a book – called The Boys In Brown – about the Queens and next Wednesday, May 29 (2.30pm) sees the launch at The Sportsmans pub in Sackville Road – which has the original bar from the old Queens Head in situ.
All ex-players are welcome and indeed any old QH regulars are invited to the pub for the event that will be the culmination of months and months of preparation of the publication.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.