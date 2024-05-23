Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Back in the 60s and 70s, Sunday League pub sides were thriving in Bexhill and surrounding villages.

Unfortunately the decline in the number of public houses over the years has seen the end of most of these teams.

There was The Turkey (now Rose and Crown), The New Inn, The Pelham, The Wheatsheaf, The Bull Inn and the Queens Head in Belle Hill that is now King Offa Way.

Now long gone, this last named pub was alive at weekends and at 10am on Sunday the Queens Head team would be either on the Down pitch or playing around the local area.

One of the Queens squads | Archive picture

Now former players Barrie Crowhurst and Leon (Lenny) Coast have been working on a book – called The Boys In Brown – about the Queens and next Wednesday, May 29 (2.30pm) sees the launch at The Sportsmans pub in Sackville Road – which has the original bar from the old Queens Head in situ.