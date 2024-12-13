Mentality and resilience: Searle likes what he sees so far from Hastings United
Storm Darragh did not prevent Searle kicking off his tenure in style as goals from Fin Chapman, Jack Dixon and Davide Rodari secured three points that lifted the Us out of the relegation zone.
Chapman guided Freddie Legg’s cross into the net in the 18th minute and on the verge of half-time Dixon added a second with an incredible free-kick.
Chichester got it back to 2-2 before sub Davide Rodari finished off a well-worked move from close range.
Searle said: “For both sides the conditions played a major part.
“It was horrendous, it was always going to be a game of two halves, pardon the cliche, I thought we warranted our lead at half-time but there were also things in the first half we should have probably done a little better.
“As jubilant as we are about the three points, we are disappointed that both their goals came from us. They were errors from us as opposed to them creating them.
"We got to 2-2 and I'm looking around... I've only been with the group for a short period and I'm thinking, ‘Have they got the mentality, the resilience to deal with the fact that we've conceded two poor goals to bring it back to 2-2 or can we reassert ourselves in the game?’
"Not only did we do that, we showed some great football at times.”
Searle praised the United fans who made the long trip in awful weather.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.