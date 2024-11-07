Lancing’s first game following the departure of boss Jamie Hollis ended in a 1-0 Isthmian south east loss at home to Merstham, writes Dave Wilmott.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were new faces in the Lancing dugout with Hollis having been relieved of his managerial duties after a poor run of results which gave Lancing only four points out of a possible 33.

Former manager Martin Gander and sponsor and experienced ex-player John Bailey linked up with goalkeeping coach Mark Stuart, pending selection of a new manager – named since this game as Stuart Morgan, the ex-Epsom and Ewell and Sutton Common Rovers boss and Haywards Heath Town assistant boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancing were able to welcome back Shay Leahy, having recovered from injury, but had lost the services of Luke Robinson, tempted away by Whitehawk.

Lancing take on Merstham | Picture: Stephen Goodger

This allowed Noel Fisher to take up a more advanced position on the left.

Both sides looked to attack with the result that, despite the absence of many goals, the crowd of 230 witnessed an entertaining, competitive game.

Merstham had the first shot on target, after four minutes, capitalising on a misplaced pass from the Lancing defence, but failed to take full advantage with a shot which Alieu Secka was able to gather with ease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancing hit back with a superb pass from Charlie Gibson, inside Merstham's right back, which put Ta'shae Andall-Gibbons in behind to try his luck with a low drive, which was cleared behind for a corner.

Noel Fisher's header towards the near post was fumbled by keeper Rob Tolfrey before being scrambled clear.

Lancing thought they had taken the lead on 10 minutes when Andall-Gibbons calmly planted the ball into the bottom corner after being set up by Thomas Dickson-Peters .But rejoicing by the home supporters was shortlived, as the assistant referee's flag was up for offside.

Merstham were quick on the counter attack but for Lancing, Fisher was a real handful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some clever skill on the ball from Knory Scott enabled him to tee up Dickson-Peters, who forced a good save from Tolfrey .

Merstham were able to give Alieu Secka some work to do but they relied mostly on low shots from long distance.

Another swift counter attack by Merstham was halted by Sam Bull with a foul, earning him the first caution of the game .This was quickly followed by Bradley Wilson going into the referee’s notebook for an over aggressive challenge onGibson.

Early in the second half Secka was again tested with a low drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A good spell of possession at the edge of the Merstham box ended with Scott curling a superb effort on goal which struck the bar before being cleared.

Lancing brought on Ahmed Belgarne and Casel Hylton on 70 minutes but within a minute, Dean Gunner latched on to a loose ball in the Lancing box following a corner, giving his side a lead.

Lancing continued to drive forward but could not create clear-cut openings and suffered defeat. They look for better at home to Ashford on Saturday.

Bexhill United 2 Wick 1

SCFL Premier

Wick were denied a share of the spoils at Bexhill by a heartbreaking injury-time winner for the hosts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A bumper crowd of 204 at The Polegrove watched Jamie Smith fire the Dragons ahead midway through the second half with a thumping effort.

Lee Baldwin’s team looked to have the upper hand and were aggrieved when the referee failed to award them a free-kick in the build-up to Evan Alexander’s equaliser with 20 minutes remaining.

The Dragons could have few complaints about the winner, however, as they were on their heels as Alexander stole full points for the Pirates with his late, late show.

“It’s always tough losing to an injury-time goal but we played some good football, especially in the second half, and deserved something from the game,” Wick boss Baldwin said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will take the positives from the match, learn from the negatives and go again on Saturday when we travel to Horsham YMCA.”

It’s a tough month for Wick as they have two more away games after this weekend's trek - at Saltdean United and Haywards Heath - before their next home game at Crabtree Park, which is against Newhaven on Saturday, November 30.

Elsewhere in the SCFL premier, Shoreham lost 1-0 at Eastbourne United as their hosts celebrated their return to a revamped home ground.

In the Isthmian south east, Littlehampton had a Joe Benn goal to thank for helping them draw 1-1 at Sevenoaks. They host Three Bridges on Saturday.