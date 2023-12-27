Merstham take all three points against lacklustre Three Bridges on Boxing Day

Three Bridges put in a lacklustre Boxing Day performance and suffered a third league defeat of the season as struggling Merstham took all three points in this festive, and feisty, fixture.

The home side started the better, with debutant Tom Collins seeing a shot denied by Jasper Sheik within the first 5 minutes. The Bridges defence took no notice of that warning, and just 3 minutes later DEAN GUNNER had Merstham ahead, tapping in from 6 yards out after Lorenzo Lewis had cut back from the by-line.

Giani Ashley was struggling to deal with tricky winger Lewis in the opening exchanges, but got back just in time to deny Lewis doubling the lead for the home side within 15 minutes.

Just after that however, Bridges woke up, and this was mainly due to Ibby Jalloh. Our own tricky winger took on half the Merstham team, jinking past body after body on a solo run from the halfway line, before seeing his shot saved by Johnson, the home side’s ‘keeper. NOEL LEIGHTON was on hand though to tap-in the rebound and the game was level.

A few minutes later, Jalloh managed to ghost past another set of Merstham players and saw his goal bound shot deflect onto the post.

The game then settled for 10 minutes, but just before the half-hour mark Merstham went back ahead. Tresor Difika failed to deal with a simple long ball and KORREY HENRY said thank you very much, nipping the ball from Difika and finishing left-footed into the corner of the net.

Lorenzo Lewis was at it again up against Giani Ashley, leaving the Bridges full-back for dead but dragging his low shot wide. Kevin Rivera then should have done better with a shot of his own after beating Merstham defender Abnett, but Merstham ‘keeper Johnson saved easily.

Bridges did get level before half-time, and it was young centre-midfielder HARVEY WOOLLARD on the scoresheet for the third running,. The home side defence could only clear to the edge of the area and Woollard volleyed into the bottom corner.

Noel Leighton had two good chances to put Bridges ahead at half-time but saw one shot saved by Johnson and another that fizzed over the bar.

The second-half was in no way as exciting at the first, with both teams appearing to tire, but Merstham used the home advantage to their benefit and put in the better performance in the second 45 minutes.

The only notable Bridges chance of the second-half fell to Ibby Jalloh in the 53rd minute, who saw his free-kick superbly saved by Johnson.

The killer goal and overall winner came in the 72nd minute. At the second time of asking, Senior put a ball into the box and KORREY HENRY attacked it unmarked to head past Jasper Sheik and claim his second goal of the game.

The home side then saw the game out comfortably to claim their fourth win of the season (all coming at home) and inflict Bridges third defeat of the season (all coming on the road).

BRIDGES MAN OF THE MATCH: Harvey Woollard

MERSTHAM: Johnson, Mbele, Khinda, Abnett, Ogundega, Gunner (c), Senior, Greenwood, Henry, Collins (Jordan 83), Lewis (Dyer 65). Unused Subs: Taank, Brazier. Bookings: Abnett 30, Greenwood 33.

THREE BRIDGES: Sheik, Ferreria, Ashley, Woollard (Agun 77), Jalloh, O’Neill (c), Leighton, Adesite, Rivera, Irving (Donaghey 79), Difika. Unused Subs: Villavicencio, Hanslow, Bendall. Bookings: Ashley 31, O’Neill 62, Irving 75, Jalloh 82.