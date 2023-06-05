Met Police striker is Bognor Regis Town’s latest addition

Hitman Mather, 22, has put pen to paper on a deal to make him the fifth new face to come in to the Rocks as boss Blake reshapes his squad ahead of the new campaign.

And the gaffer says he is delighted to welcome Mather to the fold. He said: "Jasper is just what we have been looking for and we can't wait to work with him to help develop his game and help him become the player we know he can be.

"He has all the right qualities and has a desire and determination about him to improve and for us it's an exciting chapter as we look to improve our squad for the new season."

Robbie Blake welcomes Jasper Mather to the Nye Camp

Blake has already recruited keeper Ryan Hall from Aldershot Town, Lucas Pattenden from Littlehampton Town, Ben Anderson from Horndean and Kieran Douglas from Dorchester Town.

Blake says there is more to come in terms of bringing in new players. He added: "We have a number of options on a couple of very significant players for us and without giving too much away, one in particular is incredibly encouraging. We have more talks planned and hopefully we can announce the additional signings sooner rather than later.

"We want to get out business done early so we can focus on our togetherness when we start pre-season training and ahead of our friendly matches."

