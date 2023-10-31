​Michael Owen sends Worthing pub’s new women’s football team good luck message for charity game

​Women who have taken up football for a charity match between two Worthing pubs have the backing of England legend Michael Owen, who sent them a personal message of support.

The team from O'Connor's pub in Worthing has been spurred on by the good luck message from Michael Owen

Speaking from his home in North Wales, the former striker said: "Hey everyone, Michael Owen here. I hope you're all well. I'm just sat at home and a message has come through to tell me of a game that's coming up, and not only a normal game but a charity game.

"So, I just wanted to send this message to the ladies of O'Connor's pub and to say good luck. I know you are playing in a charity football match against the The Smugglers Return pub to raise money for St Barnabas House, so good luck everybody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I know not everybody has played football before but I know you've been training hard, so all the very best. You're doing it for a great charity and good luck in the game. Take care."

He left them with a thumbs up and a big smile as they continue preparations for the match at Worthing Football Club, in Woodside Road, on Friday, December 1, at 7pm.

Angie Deeprose, manager of O'Connor's, in Warwick Street, said: "Most of us have never played football before but we have been training every week. We are women, most of us are in our 40s, and we were inspired by the Women's World Cup."

The team from O'Connor's has been spurred on by the good luck message from Michael Owen and the women hope it will help raise even more money for the hospice in Worthing, which serves Worthing, Lancing, Shoreham, Littlehampton, Henfield, Steyning, Partridge Green and Storrington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visit www.gofundme.com/f/b6mtgu-charity-football-match to make a donation. More than £550 has already been raised.

Beth French, who organised the fundraising page, said: "Do you want to join us in making a difference? We’re doing a charity football match to raise money in aid of St Barnabas House and every donation will help, Smugglers vs O’Connor’s ladies. Thank you in advance for your contribution to this cause that means so much to us.

"St Barnabas House provides specialist palliative care to adults with life-limiting illnesses, both within the hospice and in the comfort of patients' own homes across West Sussex.