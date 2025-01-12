Mid Sussex Football League results and fixtures
Results, Saturday, January 11
Senior Charity Cup
3 2 Balcombe v Crawley Devils [ Quarter Final ]
Premier Division
7 2 Ringmer AFC v Battle Town
Championship
1 3 Eastbourne Rangers v Oakwood II
7 0 Reigate Priory II v Ringmer AFC II
Division One
1 1 Cuckfield Rangers II v Newhaven II
Division Two North
2 1 Balcombe II v Ifield Albion
Division Two South
2 1 Ridgewood II v Ringmer AFC III
Division Three South
2 1 Eastbourne Athletic v Polegate Town II
1 2 The View v Montpelier Villa AFC II
Division Four South
1 4 Ansty FC II 1 4 Lindfield III
Division Five South
5 3 Marle Place Wanderers v Welcroft Park Rangers II
2 2 Ringmer AFC IV v Horsted Keynes II
Fixtures
All games kick off at 2pm unless stated
Saturday, January 18
Sussex CFA Junior Cup
Ferring v Forest Row II [ Round 3 ]
Angmering Saturday First v Cuckfield Town [ Round 3 ]
Surrey County FA - Junior Cup
Dorkinians III v Holland Sports II KO. 1:30 PM [ Round 2 ]
Surrey County FA - Junior Cup - Round 3
Rudgwick Reserves v Oxted & District II KO.1:30 PM [ Round 3 ]
Senior Charity Cup
Oakwood II v Copthorne II [Quarter Final]
Junior Charity Cup
Lancing United v Ifield Albion [Quarter Final]
Montgomery Challenge Cup
Sovereign Saints v Ringmer AFC [ Round 2 ]
Mowatt Challenge Cup
Cuckfield Rangers II v Crawley A.F.C [Quarter Final]
Somerville Challenge Cup, Quarter Final
Ashurst Wood v Ifield
Stratford Challenge Cup
Dormansland Rockets v A.S Crawley XI [Quarter Final]
Malins Challenge Cup
Wakehams Green v Copthorne 'A' [ Round 2 ]
Parsons Challenge Cup
Keymer & Hassocks v Plumpton Athletic [Quarter Final]
West Hoathly v FC Railway II [Quarter Final]
Premier Division.
Balcombe v Rotherfield
Battle Town v Ridgewood
Crowhurst v Crawley Devils
Cuckfield Rangers v Godstone
Holland Sports v Tunbridge Wells II
Westfield v Oxted & District
Championship
Hurstpierpoint v AFC Varndeanians II
Lindfield II v Reigate Priory II
Ringmer AFC II v Polegate Town, KO.1pm
Division One
Barcombe v Nutfield
Newhaven II v Wivelsfield Green
Warlingham v Welcroft Park Rangers
Division Two North
Ansty FC v Jarvis Brook II
Old Oxted Town v Crawley United
Reigate Priory 'A' v Balcombe II
Division Two South
Brighton & Sussex Medical School v Willingdon Athletic
Horsted Keynes v Seaford Town II
Peacehaven & Telscombe II v BN Dons
Preston Manor Royals v Buxted, KO.3pm
Ringmer AFC III v Cuckfield Rangers Development, KO.3:30pm
Division Three North
Caterham v Ifield II
Smallfield v Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers
Division Three South
Polegate Town II v AFC Hurst
Portslade Athletic v Eastbourne Athletic
Rotherfield II v Nutley
Southwick v Montpelier Villa AFC II
Division Four North
Ifield III v Athletico Redhill
Oxted & District 'A' v Reigate Priory 'B'
Warlingham II v Gatwick Warriors
Division Four South
Cuckfield Town II v Hurstpierpoint II
Ditchling v Lindfield III
Maresfield Village v Scaynes Hill
Newick v Ansty FC II
Division Five North
Gatwick Warriors II v Ashurst Wood II
Ifield Albion II v Warlingham III
Reigate Priory 'C' v Royal Earlswood II
Southgate United v Horley AFC
Division Five South
AFC Varndeanians III v Horsted Keynes II, KO.2:30pm
Marle Place Wanderers v Maresfield Village II
Scaynes Hill II v Hurstpierpoint III
Welcroft Park Rangers II v Barcombe II
Willingdon Athletic II v Hartfield