Mid Sussex Football League results and fixtures

By Paul John
Contributor
Published 12th Jan 2025, 09:21 BST
Updated 13th Jan 2025, 08:48 BST
Results & Fixtures

Results, Saturday, January 11

Senior Charity Cup

3 2 Balcombe v Crawley Devils [ Quarter Final ]

Premier Division

7 2 Ringmer AFC v Battle Town

Championship

1 3 Eastbourne Rangers v Oakwood II

7 0 Reigate Priory II v Ringmer AFC II

Division One

1 1 Cuckfield Rangers II v Newhaven II

Division Two North

2 1 Balcombe II v Ifield Albion

Division Two South

2 1 Ridgewood II v Ringmer AFC III

Division Three South

2 1 Eastbourne Athletic v Polegate Town II

1 2 The View v Montpelier Villa AFC II

Division Four South

1 4 Ansty FC II 1 4 Lindfield III

Division Five South

5 3 Marle Place Wanderers v Welcroft Park Rangers II

2 2 Ringmer AFC IV v Horsted Keynes II

Fixtures

All games kick off at 2pm unless stated

Saturday, January 18

Sussex CFA Junior Cup

Ferring v Forest Row II [ Round 3 ]

Angmering Saturday First v Cuckfield Town [ Round 3 ]

Surrey County FA - Junior Cup

Dorkinians III v Holland Sports II KO. 1:30 PM [ Round 2 ]

Surrey County FA - Junior Cup - Round 3

Rudgwick Reserves v Oxted & District II KO.1:30 PM [ Round 3 ]

Senior Charity Cup

Oakwood II v Copthorne II [Quarter Final]

Junior Charity Cup

Lancing United v Ifield Albion [Quarter Final]

Montgomery Challenge Cup

Sovereign Saints v Ringmer AFC [ Round 2 ]

Mowatt Challenge Cup

Cuckfield Rangers II v Crawley A.F.C [Quarter Final]

Somerville Challenge Cup, Quarter Final

Ashurst Wood v Ifield

Stratford Challenge Cup

Dormansland Rockets v A.S Crawley XI [Quarter Final]

Malins Challenge Cup

Wakehams Green v Copthorne 'A' [ Round 2 ]

Parsons Challenge Cup

Keymer & Hassocks v Plumpton Athletic [Quarter Final]

West Hoathly v FC Railway II [Quarter Final]

Premier Division.

Balcombe v Rotherfield

Battle Town v Ridgewood

Crowhurst v Crawley Devils

Cuckfield Rangers v Godstone

Holland Sports v Tunbridge Wells II

Westfield v Oxted & District

Championship

Hurstpierpoint v AFC Varndeanians II

Lindfield II v Reigate Priory II

Ringmer AFC II v Polegate Town, KO.1pm

Division One

Barcombe v Nutfield

Newhaven II v Wivelsfield Green

Warlingham v Welcroft Park Rangers

Division Two North

Ansty FC v Jarvis Brook II

Old Oxted Town v Crawley United

Reigate Priory 'A' v Balcombe II

Division Two South

Brighton & Sussex Medical School v Willingdon Athletic

Horsted Keynes v Seaford Town II

Peacehaven & Telscombe II v BN Dons

Preston Manor Royals v Buxted, KO.3pm

Ringmer AFC III v Cuckfield Rangers Development, KO.3:30pm

Division Three North

Caterham v Ifield II

Smallfield v Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers

Division Three South

Polegate Town II v AFC Hurst

Portslade Athletic v Eastbourne Athletic

Rotherfield II v Nutley

Southwick v Montpelier Villa AFC II

Division Four North

Ifield III v Athletico Redhill

Oxted & District 'A' v Reigate Priory 'B'

Warlingham II v Gatwick Warriors

Division Four South

Cuckfield Town II v Hurstpierpoint II

Ditchling v Lindfield III

Maresfield Village v Scaynes Hill

Newick v Ansty FC II

Division Five North

Gatwick Warriors II v Ashurst Wood II

Ifield Albion II v Warlingham III

Reigate Priory 'C' v Royal Earlswood II

Southgate United v Horley AFC

Division Five South

AFC Varndeanians III v Horsted Keynes II, KO.2:30pm

Marle Place Wanderers v Maresfield Village II

Scaynes Hill II v Hurstpierpoint III

Welcroft Park Rangers II v Barcombe II

Willingdon Athletic II v Hartfield

