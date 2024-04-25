Mid Sussex League premier: Ringmer finish on a high with Balcombe bonanza

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With both teams knowing they had to win to remain in the MSFL Premier Division title hunt, an unmissable contest lived up to its billing with both sides going hell for leather in their attempt to chase down leaders Reigate Priory.

After going behind three times in the first half, Ringmer’s fight never died at the scenic Downlands Community School 3G and they responded superbly in the second half to take the spoils.

Following a fine 3-0 win over Cuckfield Rangers the week prior, the Blues made two changes as Curtis Wilton replaced the unavailable George Maybury and Ed Easton returned from injury in place of Kian Balameh.

Tommy Haddon’s side set out determined to avenge the 2-1 defeat they suffered in the reverse fixture in January, but after struggling to cope with Balcombe’s press on that occasion, they quickly fell victim to it again in Keymer.

Just two minutes into the game, Balcombe pushed high and profited from a throw-in from the left, with the loose ball falling to their right-back ‘Fox’ for a prodded finish across numerous bodies in the box.

This naturally gave the hosts a huge boost, and they went on to be all over Ringmer like a rash in the first 20 minutes.

Using a 3-2-3-2 formation in the press, the hosts – who had won 12 of their 13 games in 2024 before a shock defeat to Cuckfield in midweek – hassled incessantly as the Blues tried to stick to their usual patient build-up play.

Haddon’s side could hardly break out of their half as a result, and they did well to weather the pressure as Balcombe’s striker forced a good save from Xhemal Bako to his left, before ‘Fox’ came close to turning in another chance from close range.

When Ringmer finally did have a chance to break out, though, they took full advantage of it.

In the 19th minute, Jamie Blackford took control of a free-kick 25 yards from goal and struck it fiercely over the wall, beating goalkeeper Marcus Newnham with the flight for a precious equaliser. Parity did not last long, however, as Balcombe powered back in front with a goal as simple as their first.

A throw from the right this time found its way to their strongman number five, who flicked in a header from 10 yards. Ringmer were undeterred, however, as space began to open across the pitch and George Coleman was set free on the right, only for his cross to strike the Balcombe number six’s arm in the 29th minute.

Referee Stephen Ellis immediately pointed to the spot, and Rhys Taylor took full advantage by lifting the penalty into the top right corner for his 14th goal of the season. If Ringmer’s game plan was even remotely still in the window, then it was firmly thrown out in the next bout of action as Easton was forced off with the recurrence of a hamstring issue.

The striker hardly had the chance to make his mark before overextending for a through ball, and the Blues were forced into a formation change as Sheldon Grimes came on in midfield. Jake Barber became a false nine as a result and had a great chance soon after the change as he lifted a shot over the bar, with the Blues finishing the half strongly.

However, it was the hosts who left their mark on the half, moving 3-2 in front in the 45th minute as their number 11 swept home a finish after a well-placed through ball caught the Ringmer defence unawares. The visitors had to concede that Balcombe were deserving leaders at the break, and resultantly there was much to do in the second half.

Considering the energy Balcombe had put in during the early stages, though, there was optimism for Ringmer that momentum would eventually swing. Early in the second half, this did not yet emerge as Balcombe streaked forward again, and in a controversial moment were denied a penalty when a close-range effort appeared to strike Wilton’s hand.

Ringmer survived that pressure and kept their heads as Balcombe began to lose theirs, with midfielder Marco Jota sin-binned after responding to a foul with some pointed expletives. This moment certainly swung the pendulum of control, with Balcombe on the back foot and receiving direction to play as they did in a recent Montgomery Cup semi-final win over Ridgewood.

As they delayed play where possible and passed the ball around without any real ambition, the hosts invited pressure that led to their eventual downfall.

Ringmer only had to maintain pressure and reap the rewards, as their third equaliser of the day arrived in the 64th minute, with Barber seizing on a weak backpass and poking the ball past Newnham before Coleman provided the all-important finish.

As soon as the Blues were back in it, they then struck a double salvo that left the hosts sprawling on the canvas. In the 67th minute, pressure again came from a set-piece and the ball came into the Balcombe box with nerve-jangling intent. Grimes got up to head the ball onwards, and a Balcombe defender was unfortunate enough to flick past Newnham to make it 4-3.

While Balcombe were back to 11 men by this point, their day soon got even more complicated as Jota, having only just returned to the pitch, took a blow to the nose when vying for a header with Charlie Northeast and was forced off once more. The hosts had to make liberal use of the rolling substitutions rule and were playing catch-up for the final third of the game after all their earlier exertions.

A full-throttle final 20 minutes saw both sides throw everything at the three points, with desperate penalty shouts at either end, as well as a collection of yellow cards. Midfield was forgotten as Balcombe piled on the pressure from set-pieces and Ringmer broke away regularly, with Taylor and Kian Balameh both having excellent chances that they fired wide.

Bako was responsible for an astounding stop to brush an effort onto the crossbar as Balcombe piled forward, and in the last few minutes, the goalkeeper remained the coolest man on the pitch as a throw from the left took a slight flick onto the far post before he collected on the line. Hearts were in mouths throughout the late stages despite Balcombe again going down to ten men after another sin bin, but after this late scare, at last, Ringmer were home and dry.

The result was huge, and considering where Ringmer had come from this season, the performance also showed great development in responding to adversity.

Since their defeat to Balcombe in January, the Blues won eight times, drew twice and lost only twice – on penalties to Oxted & District and in a controversial game at Rotherfield – to end their season in style. And after supreme celebrations inside the dressing room, and then outside as news of Reigate Priory’s 3-2 defeat to Lindfield filtered through, it was later confirmed that this game was where Ringmer’s season would end.

Their scheduled trip to Sedlescombe Rangers on Tuesday evening was announced on Sunday to be the eighth walkover the MSFL Premier Division’s 13th-placed side had conceded this season, handing Ringmer three points but no bonus in goal difference. Therefore, the Blues finish 26 games in 2023-24 with 17 wins, three draws and six defeats, amassing 54 points and a goal difference of +37.

For now, they are top; three points ahead of Reigate Priory after their season also ended. The Blues will finish at least as high as 3rd, with only Westfield (22 games played, 43 points), Eastbourne United Association Reserves (20 games played, 40 points), and Oxted & District (19 games, 38 points) able to catch them.

With Westfield playing Oxted twice during their respective run-ins, they cannot both finish above the Blues. While Ringmer can only sit and wait for results to come through – including whether Sedlescombe’s points are expunged – they can at least reflect on a spectacular season that ended with one of their biggest results since forming in 2020.

The Blues will be hugely proud of their achievements this season, and with the IIIs still to support in the Mid Sussex Junior Charity Cup Final, the fun is far from over yet.