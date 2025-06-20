Midfielder rejects new and improved deal at Crawley Town to join Dundee United
Midfielder Panutche Camara has rejected the offer of a new and improved contract at Crawley Town.
And the 28-year-old has subsequently activated a relegation release clause in his current contract, which allows him to join Scottish Premiership side Dundee United on a permanent deal.
Camara returned for his second Reds spell at the start of the 2024/25 season and went on to make an additional 47 appearances for the club. This takes his total to 167 in Crawley colours, meaning he moves into the club’s top 50 appearance makers of all time.
The club said: “While the club is disappointed to see Panutche go, we wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavours.”