Midfielder sees red as spirited Crawley Town lose to Swansea City in the Carabao Cup

Kabby Tshimanga scored his fIrst goal for Crawley against Swansea | Picture: CTFC

Gavan Holohan was sent off as Crawley Town put in a spirited performance against Championship side Swansea City in the Carabao Cup despite losing 3-1.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reds were looking for their first win of the season following two league defeats so far.

Scott Lindsey made three changes to the starting XI that lost to Newport County at the weekend with Dion Conroy and Kyle out of the squad completely while Gavan Holohan dropped to the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Max Anderson, Joy Mukena and Jack Roles got the nod to the start.

But Reds got off to the worst possible start when Brazilian Ronald nipped in at the far post to slot home after a brilliant ball by Josh Tymon after just four minutes.

It was so nearly 2-0 on 12 minutes when lovely play from Zeidane Inoussa and Sam Parker gave Ronald the space to send in a low cross, but Žan Vipotnik wasn’t able to supply the finishing touch.

Then Charlie Barker had to put in a brilliant block following more good work by Parker and Ronald.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reds were only reduced to half chances with both Roles and Anderson, who scored Crawley’s first goal of the season against Newport, firing over from 18 yards.

The Swans thought they had doubled their lead on 36 minutes when Ethan Galbraith fired home from 20 yards, but Vipotnik was in an offside position in front of Harvey Davies.

Ronald should have given Swansea a 2-0 lead just before the break in a near carbon copy of the first goal, but this time he missed the target and it remained 1-0 at half-time.

Galbraith had the first real opportunity of the second half but fired wide from 20 yards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Flint picked up the first yellow card of the match after a crunching late tackle on Ronald.

Although the home side were dominating possession the Reds defence were thwarting any attacks with Barker and Flint looking solid.

And they created their best of the game in the 58th minute when Ade Adeyemo crossed for Kabby Tshimanga but the striker couldn’t get a touch on the ball.

A quick counter attack from a Reds corner saw Inoussa have a chance on goal but Adeyemo did brilliantly to deny him with a superb last-ditch challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsey made his first changes on 62 minutes with Louie Watson, Holohan and Louis Flower replacing Harry McKirdy, Reece Brown and Roles.

Davies then kept Crawley in the tie with a super save from Ollie Cooper but just moments later substitute Bobby Wales left Davies motionless as his low left-footed shot found the bottom corner to make it 2-0.

Antony Papadopoulos then replaced Williams for the last 20 minutes before Reds got one back to make it an interesting last 15 minutes,

And it was Tshimanga notching up his first goal for the Reds with a cute finish after a cross from Flower. It was Reds first shot on target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Davies then saved from Cameron Congrieve as it started to get more end-to-end. Eom Ji-sung then turned Barker inside out but again Davies was on hand to deny Swansea another goal.

But Crawley were not giving up and good work by Adeyemo set up Holohan for a change from 20 yard but keeper Andy Fisher managed to save with his legs.

Just when they were pushing hard for the equaliser, they were reduced to 10 men when Holohan was shown a red card for a strong challenge on Goncalo Franco.

Mukena was then replaced by Fate Kotey as Lindsey went all out attack to try and force the game into penalties. But it was Swansea continued to create the better chances and it was Davies again who kept the home side at bay with a good save from Eom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Welsh side did get a third to seal the win when Galbraith got his name on the scoresheet with a lovely finish from 25 yards.

It was a spirited display from Lindsey’s side as they now head into a tough trip to Crewe Alexandra on Saturday.