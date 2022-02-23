Midhurst and Wick celebrate cup wins over Saltdean and Selsey - report and pictures

WIck 1 Saltdean United 1 - Wick won 4-3 on penalties

RYAN BARRETT was the coolest person in Crabtree Park as he slotted in the winning penalty to send Wick to a massive Peter Bentley Cup upset over Saltdean United.

Both sides saw spot-kicks bounce clear off the goal frame with Andy Chick, Jack Bingham and Ben Gray scoring from the spot for the Dragons before goalkeeper Keelan Belcher made a decisive save.

That left Barrett with the responsibility to send Division One Wick into the semi-finals at the expense of the Tigers, second in the Premier Division, and he calmly converted the chance.

‘Their keeper dived to the right for every previous penalty so I thought if I roll it to the other side we win and that’s exactly what happened,’ said Barrett.

Reece Hallard headed Saltdean ahead in the first half but Nathan Hawker equalised for the Dragons in the 86th minute to set up the nerve-jangling finish.

* Midhurst, still unbeaten in 2022, are in the semi-finals after a 4-1 home win over Selsey. Jake Slater, Harry Giles, Harry Tremlett and Jordan Warren were all on the scoresheet for the Stags. See pictures on this page and the one linked by Chris Hatton.

