Midhurst & Easebourne FC have taking liking to the FA Cup

They beat Harefield 2-1 in Saturday’s preliminary round tie at the Rotherfield to book a first qualifying round clash at home to Isthmian south east side Chatham Town.

The Stags’ first chance saw Harefield keeper Jacob Ballheimer produce a smart double save, getting down well to a Lewis Hamilton shot, then keeping out Marcus Bedford’s overhead kick.

Kieran Carter had a shot and follow-up blocked but the Stags took the lead in the 15th minute when a great team move led to Bedford putting Harry Tremlett through for a smart finish.

Midhurst in FA Cup action in the previous round's win at AFC Uckfield | Picture: Michelle Wallis

A Carter free kick fell to James Liddiard 12 yards from goal but his half volley came back off the post.

Billy Connor got free down the left but his cross was headed over by skipper Harry Giles.

Harefield looked dangerous in spells but the Stags’ next chance come in the 59th minute with a good one -two between Billy Connor and Tremlett.

Tremlett was bundled to the ground 25 yards from goal but the ball ran loose to Carter, who curled his shot past Ballheimer into top corner.

Richard Pacquette pulled a goal back in the 82nd minute before Harefield were reduced to 10 men as Steven Green was dismissed for a reckless tackle.