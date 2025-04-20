Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Midhurst & Easebourne got back to winning ways in the SCFL premier with a 2-1 success at Pagham.

The Stags, playing against the wind in the first half, aimed to be well-organised and difficult to break down, which the Lions struggled to do.

Midhurst looked comfortable for the opening 35 minutes, going in front in the 20th minute with a smart volley from returning skipper Harry Giles.

For the last 10 minutes of the half Stags dropped off and lost a bit of shape, allowing the Lions to get back the game, Evan Harris pulled the Lions level in the 42nd minute with a smart finish past Harry Adey in the Stags goal.

After the break Midhurst started as they had finished the first half, with the Lions having majority of the ball.

The Stags made a couple of substitutions, getting them back in the game, and it was sub Marcus Bedford who fired them back in front in the 74th minute.

The Lions put the Stags under pressure in the closing minutes without really testing Adey.

Stags boss Andy Ewen said: “I was pleased with the overall performance, the lads were unlucky last week, with a few experienced lads back this week, that really helped us.

"We’ve got such a young group at present. We’ve finished at Pagham with seven lads under 19 against a big strong experienced side. We lost our way towards end of the first half and got punished – but these lads are taking on board instructions and improving each game, which is credit to them.”

The result left Midhurst 11th and Pagham 16th.

In Saturday’s final games, Midhurst host play-off contenders Crawley Down Gatwick and Pagham are home to struggling Little Common.

In Division 1, Selsey lost 4-1 away to leaders Seaford – Max Davies their scorer – while Infinity won 3-0 at Mile Oak, Angelo Harris (2) and Louie O’Brien on target.

That left Selsey 15th and Infinity – looking good for a play-off place – fifth.

The Blues finish their season on Saturday at Alfold, while Infinity host Copthorne.