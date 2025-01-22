Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mile Oak Football Club near Southwick is proud to unveil brand new kitchen facilities as part of a £3M investment programme to improve clubhouse facilities and bring local communities closer together, courtesy of Howdens and England Football.

Mile Oak is one of 450 lucky clubs across the UK to benefit from the Howdens Game Changer Programme, launched to support grassroots football by improving clubhouse facilities.

Located on Chalky Road, the fantastic new kitchen at Mile Oak was unveiled by Howdens Hollingbury after it was selected from hundreds of applications seeking Howdens and England Football’s support.

With over 350 players across a range of teams aged under 6’s to veteran’s teams, the club was awarded the kitchen due to its deep-rooted connection to the local community. The club has played a vital role in supporting local charities such as the Purple People Kitchen, a food bank for residents in Portslade and West Hove. The addition of the new kitchen will allow the club to expand its support in offering community food donations and meals for those most in need.

Terry Rogers and Karl Gillingham unveil the new kitchen facilities at Mile Oak Football Club

Playing a vital role in improving income streams and the overall financial health of the Brighton-based club, the kitchen installation will also be a hub of social activity where supporters can enjoy a cup of tea, and players can retreat to celebrate together.

Karl Gillingham, Youth Secretary, at Mile Oak Football Club said: “The newly fitted Howdens kitchen is going to give us a full working kitchen to allow us to serve our local community. It will also create a new revenue stream as we can be more productive with a better working space and quality appliances.”

Terry Rogers, Depot Manager at Howdens Hollingbury comments: “We hope the new installation at Mile Oak Football Club will provide a great base for a pre- and post-match refreshment, as well as help raise additional funds to support the club’s growth. The Game Changer Programme, which is aimed at helping grassroots football clubs thrive, has been a huge success and many more clubs could benefit in the next round of applications. Our third application window is open until 31st January 2025, and we’re excited to work with more grassroots football teams to make a difference in the communities we serve!”

The Howdens Game Changer Programme was launched in 2023, with football legend Chris Kamara, MBE, lending his support by driving home the importance of grassroots football and clubhouse facilities on his own career. Clubs interested in benefitting from the programme are advised to visit the Howdens Game Changer website To apply before the 31st January 2025.

