Millwall keeper says he is delighted to be back at Crawley Town after helping them to a 2-2 draw with Huddersfield Town

Connal Trueman said it was a ‘no-brainer’ to return to Crawley Town after he helped them to a 2-2 draw against Huddersfield Town at the Broadfield Stadium.

The Millwall stopper is on his second emergency load to the Reds after injuries to Jojo Wollcaott, Eddie Beach and Ryan Sanford.

And he was in top form against the Terriers with an assured performance.

After the game he spoke to the press about coming back, the team’s performance, the fans and Rob Elliot. You can watch the full interview in the video above.

