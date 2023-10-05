Millwall legend and ex-Man United, Chelsea and Southampton striker sacked by Crawley Town's League Two rivals

Two of Crawley Town’s League Two rivals have parted ways with their respective managers this week.

Gillingham have today [October 5] decided to part company with manager Neil Harris, who had been in charge at Priestfield for just over 20 months.

Having joined the Gills in February 2022, Millwall legend Harris nearly kept the team in League One, getting relegated on the last day of the season on goal difference, making up a 10-point deficit in the process.

The club have decided it now wishes to go in a ‘different direction’ and will begin the process of identifying a head coach to take the team forward.

In the meantime, Keith Millen will take control of first-team matters at Gillingham on an interim basis with immediate effect.

Harris’ dismissal comes almost 24 hours after Bradford City’s decision to part company with boss Mark Hughes.

The former Manchester United, Chelsea and Southampton ace arrived at the University of Bradford Stadium in February 2022, with his tenure spanning a total of 19 months.

City’s chief executive officer, Ryan Sparks, said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank Mark and Glyn [Hodges, Hughes’ assistant] for their efforts and services to our football club over the past 19 months.

“They made a great impact when they arrived at the club, both on and off the field, and last season came close to delivering on our aims.

“Unfortunately, since our defeat at Carlisle in the play-off semi-final, results have been disappointing, and after 11 league games we find ourselves a long way away from where we expect to be.