They came back from 2-0 down with 23 minutes left to level it at 2-2. However, the Rockettes conceded twice more in the last part of the game to get knocked out.

Rhiannon Hambleton netted twice for Bognor as both sides had to contend with Storm Darragh.

Nicole Robinson made an early save after Ciara Watling hit one from long distance after just 3 minutes. Esme Johnson ran down the left before crossing but the ball flew out of play with the high winds playing a huge part.

See David Richardson’s pictures on this page and the ones linked – or if you’re on the Observer app, just scroll down the single page to see them.

Lou Lou Robson drove the free-kick from the left flank into the box but with Hambleton in the area, she failed to make contact and it went out for a goal kick. Florrie Winfield hit the ball off Robson before Watling hit the rebound wide off the left post on 10 minutes. Winfield struck the crossbar with her effort on 12 minutes after good work by Olivia McGregor on the right wing. Annie Gracey went for a loose bouncing ball down the right but clashed in the air with Elise Jennings, but after treatment both returned to play. Johnson beat the offside trap to shoot low and beyond Nicole Robinson on 17 minutes to give the visitors the lead. Millie Carter wound around her marker before shooting and committing Annis-Clara Wright into a parried save. Then Carter did well to curl a free-kick from the left at goal but it was kept out.

Robinson got in the way of Watling's effort before Johnson hit the ball high and wide on 25 minutes. Gracey did well down the right and found Carter before she whipped a dangerous ball across the area but Hambleton on the back post steered it wide on 31 minutes. Kirsty Willett was deemed to have impeded a player on the wing when it looked like she hit the ball against the player only. Watling got the freekick across but it was confidently diverted away byJade Widdowson. Victoria Lussambo headed a corner high and wide as Millwall had the gale force winds with them in attack during the first half. Sophie Chapman headed another Watling corner wide.

Millwall continuted to press and Mia Lockett hit a long range effort with the outside of her boot just narrowly over the bar on 42 minutes. Delillis was spoken to after a strong challenge and shoved the player in frustration but avoided a yellow card just before half-time. Delillis has returned to the Rockettes after a spell at Selsey and fitted straight back into the side. Substitutes were made for Bognor at half-time as Megan Thompson replaced Gracey and Amelia Atterbury came on for Robinson. Bognor went further behind on 48 minutes as Johnson did well to spot Atterbuy off her line to shoot high over her from the edge of the box. Carter on the break set up Hambleton on 51 minutes. Her inspired pass allowed Hambleton to neatly divert the ball over Wright and into the net for 2-1. Hambleton went close but was blocked bravely by Wright. Winfield went into the book before Robson’s long range freekick bounced agonisingly wide on 55 minutes. Delillis fired wide from outside the box soon after as Bognor started to build a response after being two goals down. Thompson won a corner. Carter swirled her corner kick into the area and it fell to the feet of Hambleton who fired it low and in on 67 minutes, giving Bognor hope of snatching a big cup win. But soon the impressive Ciara Watling diverted a nice low cross from Johnson from the left on 70 minutes from close range. On 79 minutes Robson hit another dangerous free-kick into the box. It was headed out by a defender only to Widdowson who hit it on the rise, but it brought a great save from Wright, who was well positioned. Alice Wood tried a chance from long distance but the ball flew wide and then Hambleton did well to run in response on the break but after speeding behind her marker her left footed effort flew just wide. Bognor went further behind on 84 minutes. Watling received the ball from the left and her strike bounced in with a player sliding in on the line as Millwall put the game beyond doubt.

Moments later, Watling hit her free-kick into the wall and then the rebound by Maisie Joyce bounced out for a corner. Atterbury denied another chance from Johnson at her left post soon after. Lockett made a nice run through defence beating everyone but her strike bounced wide after doing all the hard work. Millwall were the stronger outfit and were deserved winners at Nyewood Lane in the end but Bognor will feel unlucky to lose after a battling display. Rockettes: Robinson, Gracey, Bradshaw, White, Willett, Robson, Widdowson, Delillis, Hambleton, Carter, Gue. Subs: Atterbury, Thompson, Madden, Downs

