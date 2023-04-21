Missing play-offs can spur Hastings United on to Sussex Senior Cup glory

Hastings United boss Gary Elphick hopes the disappointment of missing the play-offs can help spur the team to Sussex Senior Cup glory.

A midweek 2-2 draw at home to Billericay mathematically ended United’s hopes of finishing in the Isthmian premier division’s top five – though even before that, it was looking a very tall order.

Elphick has mixed feelings about the team’s league campaign – pride at how well they have done mixed with the knowledge a play-off place could have been theirs if just a handful of results had turned out differently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the team can look forward to a senior cup semi-final against ex-boss Adam Hinshelwood’s Worthing side next Wednesday, playing for a place in the May 11 final against Bognor at the Amex.

Freddie Legg celebrates the Hastings United opener against Bognor | Picture: Scott White

On Saturday Hastings raced into a 3-0 lead at home to Bognor with goals by Freddie Legg and David Smith (2). Although it finished 3-2, the win kept play-off hopes burning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they needed to win again versus Billericay and could only manage a 2-2 draw, Joe Gbode and Smith on target.

Elphick said: “I’m a little disappointed by where we’ll finish but that’s because of the targets I’d set. Overall it’s been a good season, one a club that’s come from a lower division can be proud of.

"In recent weeks we’ve been conceding too many goals. You can’t let in as many as we have and expect to win every game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Adams has reached 650 appearances for Hastings United | Picture: Scott White

"There may be a bit of fatigue among players after a long season, and that goes for the whole squad. We’ve looked a bit leggy in a couple of games recently.”

United play their last league game tomorrow away to Bowers and Pitsea, but that now has less importance than Wednesday’s cup semi at Lancing which Elphick is relishing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It would be nice to finish with a win in the league but I’ve an eye on the Worthing game which we’ll have to prepare correctly for.

"I feel sorry for Worthing, who have to play a league game Tuesday then the cup tie Wednesday, but they’ll still be strong.”

Elphick heaped praise on Sam Adams, who chalked up his 650th United appearance in midweek – and probably already has 700 in his sights.