At Invicta ,Tony Russell made one change to the side that beat Brightlingsea Regent 2-0 in their previous game, with Will Salmon replacing Jayden Davis in the starting line-up.

Both sides started the game well as they looked for an early goal, with a Nathan Green cross from the left just evading Ibrahim Olutade and Josh Vincent in front of goal for Folkestone, before Razz Coleman De-Graft just missed the target from the edge of the area at the other end after being teed up by Joe Taylor.

The hosts then missed a gilt-edged chance to take the lead minutes later, as Olutade missed the target when through on goal with only Lewis Carey to beat.

Lewes went in front on 36 minutes, an incisive passing move ending with Taylor putting in a low cross from the right for Moore to get on the end of at the far post, a deflection helping his effort loop over Patrick Ohman and into the back of the net to open the scoring.

Folkestone started the second half brightly, their direct style making it difficult for the Rooks to clear their lines.

Carey was called into relatively comfortable action to keep out a long-range strike from Ronnie Dolan, who then created an opportunity for Ira Jackson, which was deflected just wide as the hosts enjoyed arguably their best spell of the game.

Folkestone continued to push for an equaliser, with Carey helping a Dolan free-kick round the far post. The resulting corner was headed on by Olutade towards Ian Gayle, whose looping header landed on the roof of the net.

The hosts scored the equaliser their second-half pressure had been threatening on 73 minutes, as Scott Heard saw his strike from the edge of the area take a wicked deflection on its way past Carey and into the top corner.

Ryan Gondoh, who had been introduced on the hour in place of De-Graft, became Lewes’ main outlet as they looked to regain their lead in the closing stages, with a succession of Folkestone players penalised for fouls on him.

The last of these saw Heard shown a second yellow card, giving the Rooks a numerical advantage for the final six minutes.

Lewes saw plenty of the ball in the closing stages, but continued to find it difficult to create chances against the well-organised hosts.

Moore was at the heart of all of their more dangerous moments late on, seeing an effort from the edge of the area deflected just over the bar.

The Rooks remained on the front foot and scored what proved to be the winner deep into stoppage time, as a Jayden Davis corner from the left fell to Moore, whose shot on the turn found the bottom corner, sending the travelling fans behind the goal into raptures.

Lewes saw out the final few minutes comfortably to record a vital win in the race for the play-offs.

On Tuesday night, Lewes suffered their first home league defeat of the season, as a second-half brace from Evans Kouassi saw Canvey Island leave the Pan with a 2-0 win.

The Rooks started brightly and could have taken an early lead through Ryan Gondoh, who went on a purposeful run down the right before shooting into the side-netting.

Lewes continued to get plenty of joy on their right as the half progressed, an incisive passing move ending with Razz Coleman De-Graft cutting the ball back for both Jayden Davis and Tyrique Hyde to have goal-bound efforts blocked.

Both sides were playing their part in ensuring fans were treated to an open, entertaining game of football under the lights, with Canvey Island pressing high up thd pitch and committing players forward whenever possible as they looked to take the lead themselves.

The better chances continued to fall to Lewes though, De-Graft cutting in from the right before seeing a well-struck effort saved by Bobby Mason at his near post.

The visitor’s first presentable chance of the game minutes later saw Kouassi miss the target from close range after the Lewes defence had been unable to clear a Sam Mvemba long-throw.

The Rooks went close again in the final acrion of the first half, another flowing move ending with Hyde shooting straight at Mason from the edge of the area.

After a first half that saw Lewes look the more likely scorers, the second was the complete opposite, and the tone was set within minutes of the restart as De-Graft was forced to clear a looping header from a left-wing corner off the line.

Lewis Carey was then called into his first meaningful action of the game, making a smart save with his feet to deny Joe Paxman at the end of an excellent run through the Lewes defence.

The Rooks were finding it difficult to keep possession and this resulted in more pressure from Canvey Island, who saw Kouassi make space for himself on the edge of the area before shooting just wide.

The visitors took the lead their second-half pressure had been threatening on 73 minutes, Kouassi embarking on a superb run from inside his own half before finishing emphatically across Carey and into the bottom corner.

Lewes continued to struggle to create chances as they had done during the first half and were caught with a sucker punch six minutes from time, as they lost possession deep inside their own half, allowing Kouassi to be played through on goal and finish past Carey to make it 2-0 snd secure all three points for the impressive visitors.

