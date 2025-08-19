MK Dons boss has little investment in previous story lines between his side and Crawley Town

The crossover of players and staff between MK Dons and Crawley Town mean both sides will know more about each other than most other teams in the division, according to Dons boss Paul Warne.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Scott Lindsey and Jamie Day in the dugout for the Reds again this season, having spent five months in charge last season, and countless players crossing the divide between the teams too during the last year, both camps will be plenty familiar with their opposition when they meet tonight (Tuesday) at the Broadfield Stadium.

The game itself will have a bit of extra needle for the fans too, with Dons eager to get one over on the side which unceremoniously beat them in the play-offs in 2023/24, and one over on the former boss after his sacking in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Warne though, who is new to the storylines linking the sides, it is just another game.

Paul Warne, Manager of MK Dons, looks on prior to the Carabao Cup first round match between Bristol City and Milton Keynes Dons at Ashton Gate on August 12, 2025 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

“It makes no difference to me, but I understand how emotion affects games,” he said. “I said in our meeting, if I were to take this team to Derby, I always want my team to do well but I’d want them to do a little bit better as well. Emotion is a powerful force if you can control it.

“For me, it’s just another game, but Richie’s son plays at Crawley, he used to manage there and there are a lot of connections but we have to perform at a level to give us a chance to win the match.

“We might know a little more about them than we do about other teams, and some of their staff were here last season so they’ll know more about us so it’s a good neutraliser.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dons head into the game three unbeaten at the start of the campaign, while Crawley have lost all three of their games on their return to League Two.

Warne continued: “Both teams are trying to get to the top of the league, both are trying to win, both are attacking. They’ve got a young, athletic side and have been on the end of some good performances in parts but haven’t scored at the right times.

“We’ve started well, and hopefully we’ll get a positive result on Tuesday to set us up for the weekend.”

One of the players playing his old side will be Rushian Hepburn-Muprhy, who joined Dons from Crawley Town in the summer. He said: “"I’m looking forward to it, but I’m not thinking about it too much. When that whistle blows, I don’t think about it. After the game, hopefully we’ve come with three points, I can clap everyone and we can move onto the next game."