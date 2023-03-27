MK Dons teenager stars on debut as Lancing put three past Bridges

Tommy Blennerhasset made an immediate impact after joining Lancing on work experience terms from League One side MK Dons – scoring to help them to an important win over Sussex rivals Three Bridges in the Isthmian south east.

Lancing were looking to bounce back from the disappointing 1-0 loss away to VCD Athletic and also reverse the 3-0 loss away to Bridges way back in August.

As a precursor to the game Will Berry was presented with an engraved tankard to mark the 250th appearance he made for Lancing when he played against Hythe Town last month.

Dean Cox had been busy, recruiting 18 year old striking talent Blennerhasset, who has made the long journey down from parent club MK Dons, after being released from a loan spell with Potton Utd in the Spartan South Midlands League.

Lancing in recent action vs East Grinstead Picture: Stephen Goodger

Also back was loanee Sam Bull, who last played for Lancing in January in the 1-0 win over Littlehampton, after which he was recalled by Eastbourne Borough. Jacob Thompson also made a return to the squad, and there was the welcome sight of supporters favourite Alieu Secka, back between the sticks, having been sidelined for some weeks with a broken finger.

Lancing were full of energy right from the off and Bridges were unable to make any headway as the Lancing back four denied them any room for manoeuvre. Finn Daniels-Yeoman and Tyrese Mthunzi disrupted Bridges’ attempts to play through the middle. With only eight minutes on the clock, referee Andrew Dunn booked Bridges Michael Wilson.

Lancing’s first serious attack came from Mo Juwara, occupying a more advanced role on the right wing. He was sent clear by Berry and a burst of pace took him to the by-line but the ball ran away from him out of play.

The only time Bridges keeper Leo Anderson was called upon in the early stages was to deal with a rebound from Reece Hallard who had blocked a defensive clearance. There was a similar rebound towards the Lancing goal but it was way over the bar.

Tommy Blennerhasset has joined Lancing on work experience from MK Dons

Some of Lancing’s football was a delight to watch with Modou Jammeh showing composure on the ball and finding space to create some flowing moves and Blennerhasset and Hallard giving defenders no time to settle on the ball.

The home supporters were impatient for Lancing to secure an end product but their hunger was satisfied on 25 minutes. Hallard won a corner on Lancing’s left. The ball was delivered into the six- yard box and Blennerhasset lived up to Cox’s description of him as a “fox in the box”, reacting quickly to make contact. The ball was heading goalwards but deflected to Marcus Allen, and he hooked the ball home from close range.

Eight minutes later, Lancing were two up. Jammeh floated a superb cross from Lancing’s left. Daniels-Yeoman judged the fight of the ball perfectly , ghosting in from the right and rising to head the ball back across the goal into the roof of the net.

Soon Blennerhasset and Juwara worked an opening on the right, which produced a corner. Tyrese Mthunzi climbed well to meet the ball in with a powerful header but could not keep the ball low enough.

Chichester City's slump continued at Corinthian | Picture: Neil Holmes

The half was into added time when Juwara got embroiled in an altercation with an opponent. He was provoked by some shoving and reacted with a harmless looking wave of his hand, which referee Dunn considered merited a caution. But the instigator escaped punishment.

Cox introduced Marccel Powell for Juwara for the second half.

Cameron Lawson worked himself into a good position for Bridges and it was a close call for Lancing but his well struck effort was narrowly wide.

With 55 minutes gone the game was taken out of Bridges’ reach. A careless back pass to Anderson was intercepted by Blennerhasset, who kept a cool head planting the ball into the bottom corner with Anderson stranded.

Bridges made a determined effort to reduce the arrears with a powerful burst down their left but Berry nullified the threat with a solid tackle. Hallard was proving difficult to stop cutting in from the left and another caution was issued to Bridges when he was fouled.

Powell was showing good pace and close control on Lancing’s right and one enterprising piece of play set Jammeh in on goal. He broke clear but saw his effort on goal blocked by a defender.

Lancing picked up a second caution, this time it was Allen to have the yellow card shown, somewhat mystifyingly. Also a bit of a mystery was the caution issued to one of the Bridges management on the touchline.

Kieron Pamment hit a good effort towards the Lancing goal but it took a wicked deflection over the bar for a corner. A dangerous ball in was heading for the far post but Secka showed superb handling to claim it.

Darius Goldsmith came on for Berry on 71 minutes and on 85 minutes, was hacked down by Brandon O’Nell, which earned him a red card. A final substitution saw Blennerhasset, who had performed well on his debut, which the home supporters acknowledged with their applause, being replaced by Mo Zabadne.

There was still time for Tom Butler to spoil an otherwise faultless display with a misplaced square ball across the edge of the box, which Bridges sub Fareed Salifu wasted by blazing the ball over.

This was a thoroughly deserved three points for Lancing, who have rediscovered some good form. If Lancing can maintain this form, they should be safe but there is no room for complacency.

Lancing now occupy 14th place with Bridges in 13th and Sittingbourne in 12th, all sharing 39 points.

Inspirational skipper Daniels-Yeoman was named MoM.

Corinthian 2 Chichester City 1

Isthmian south east

Chichester City slipped to a fifth straight Isthmian League loss when hosts Corinthian came from behind to beat them.

Callum Overton put City ahead after seven minutes but Charlie Clover levelled just after the half hour.

It looked all set to end 1-1 – only for Corinthian, fighting for points to get away from the bottom of the table, were awarded an 89th-minute penalty, which was converted by Oscar Housego for the winner.

The loss means the gap between City and 11th-placed Littlehampton is down to three points and Miles Rutherford’s men need to regain the form that saw them go nine unbeaten before this current slump if they’re to finish in the top half.