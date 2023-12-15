Moments turning into spells: Hastings United boss buoyed by wins at Chatham and Folkestone

Chris Agutter can see ‘moments turning into spells’ as his Hastings United side build fine form with wins in the league and cup.

Ten games into his return as manager, he is delighted by progress and says there is plenty more to come from the team as they bid for glory in the Isthmian premier division, Velocity Trophy and Sussex Senior Cup.

Last Saturday two Davide Rodari goals earned a 2-1 win at second-placed Chatham that left Hastings just two points outside the play-off places.

And on Tuesday night Rodari and – with his first goal for the club – Jamal Lubanga netted to earn a 2-0 win at Folkestone that put the Us into the last eight of the Velocity Trophy.

Hastings United goal hero at Chatham Davide Rodari at the end of the 2-1 win | Picture: Scott White

Hastings are back in action tomorrow for their only home match in December, a league clash with mid-table Bognor.

Boss Agutter said it had been a pleasing week.

"We can see good moments turning into spells,” he said.

“When we string passes together and don’t over-complicate our football, we get into good attacking positions and are in control of games.

John Ufuah on the charge for Hastings at Folkestone | Picture: Scott White

"We definitely deserved the win at Chatham. We were better in both boxes over the 90 minutes.

"At 2-0 up early in the second half we missed a couple of great chances when our final ball or finish was lacking, and they got one back – but then our defending was disciplined.

"At Folkestone, again when we did things simply we looked a good side. It comes down to control, and we must build on the spells we are producing where we do have that control.”

Agutter praised Rodari and said he was not surprised to see him producing goals while in his best position through the middle.

He said midfielder Adam Lovatt was ‘outrageous’ and ‘an absolute beast’ in the cup win – while new midfield man Tommie Fagg showed his class in his United debut against old side Chatham.

And Agutter is relishing the fact they are still battling on three fronts. “We won’t be putting out weakened teams in the cups – I love the cups and we’re now in two quarter-finals.”