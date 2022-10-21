Moore to come: Lewes boss Russell suggests star could emulate Cardiff City star Tanner

Moore scored in the 4-2 victory at Enfield Town on Saturday and has looked an exciting prospect since signing - and has quickly become a fan favourite.

Russell said: “We look for those talented young players that are a little bit ‘damaged goods’ and he is no different. We give them a home and we know it takes time because we have to build their confidence and belief back up and are starting to do that.”

Moore has become a terrace favourite in the same way as Ollie Tanner did last season before securing a move to Cardiff City.

Deon Moore salutes his winner against Sevenoaks at The Dripping Pan | Picture: James Boyes

Russell recalled Tanner’s performance for Lewes at Margate, where he ripped them to shreds and announced himself, and predicted Moore was capable of a similar showing.

"People forget he is experienced but he has just turned 23, so he is still young. He is still finding his way. In there is a very good player and soon we will see more from him,” he said.

Russell also praised Michael Klass, who has been at the club on loan from Aldershot Town. With his deal coming to an end soon, Russell may look to sign him on a permanent deal soon.

The boss said: “We have Michael on loan at the moment, but his loan is about up now, so we need to work out what he wants to do from there.”

Russell is not done when it comes to new signings, saying Lewes are ‘still trying to get a deal done’.

But he still has full faith in his squad: “We have such a talented group, but we are judged on results - that goes for me as well as the players,” he said.

The Rooks’ planned home against Aveley on Tuesday was postponed because of protests at the M25’s Dartford Crossing that would have made it difficult for the visitors to reach East Sussex.

It gives Lewes another game in hand and Russell was not entirely happy about it. He said: “It isn’t ideal, we have loads of games in hand as it is, and we already have a bit of a fixture pile-up but it is no-one's fault.”

