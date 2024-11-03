More home woe for Bognor Regis Town as Cheshunt hit four

It was another low point in a season that is going from bad to worse for the team, who have won just two of their 12 league games.

Bognor were behind after just four minutes. Vasiliou on the turn curling the ball high into the top corner following a swift pass across the box.

See pictures from Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff on this page and on the one linked at the bottom.

On eight minutes hard work by Jasper Mather saw Dan Gifford latch on to the ball but he smashed the shot high over the bar. Bognor went further behind on 14 minutes as Vasiliou was set through the defence with a nice pass to speed on and beat Ryan Hall at his near post.

Then Vasiliou turned provider as his cross had to be punched away by Hall with his right hand.

Cheshunt’s Darion Furlong had to receive treatment after he pulled up off the ball on 25 minutes.

On 30 minutes Gifford brought down a bouncing ball to square it to Matt Burgess, who smacked it against the post from the edge of the box. Gifford appeared to be fouled chasing a through ball but he got up and ran direct at goal. R'avan Constable did well to rush out and scupper the striker's chance. He did catch the player but got the ball first.

Spencer Spurway did well to dig out a cross from the right. The ball looped up to Mather in the air but his header spun up and off the top of the crossbar and out. A nice diagonal ball by Harvey Whyte found Mather who neatly took the ball around the defender but Constable did well to come out of his goal quickly to gather it bravely at his feet.

A diagonal ball out to Spurway saw the wing-back run inside before shooting low at goal – but it was well stopped by Constable. Cheshunt had the ball in the net again at the end of the half but it didn't count as Hassan Nalbant was offside after Vasiliou's dangerous ball through.

Tommy Wood won a free-kick just outside the box as Cheshunt started the second half well. Alexander Gibson Hammond hit it low around the wall but it was saved by Hall on 48 minutes. Vasiliou did well to latch on to a bouncing pass over the defence but he volleyed it over the bar. Then Gifford ran through to shoot at Constable's near post but he saved low to his right on 52 minutes. Burgess found Spurway on the overlap before running down the right and smashing high and wide. On 60 minutes Mather turned before shooting with his right boot and forced Constable into a diving save. Constable appeared to catch Gifford in the air with the ball loose, then Raul Da Silva was late in the challenge to give Bognor a free-kick and earn a booking.

Tommy-Lee Higgs’ shot won a corner off a deflection but when it came in, Mather’s effort was wide.

Bognor had a great opportunity as Higgs combined with Gifford but despite outnumbering Cheshunt, Higgs hit it straight at Constable from the edge of the box. Mather beat his man on the left before whipping a dangerous cross, which Constable had to divert away. But Bognor couldn't hold on to possession and Gibson Hammond ran at the defence before shooting low and in for the visitors on 73 minutes. On 81 minutes Higgs sent a free-kick over the crossbar from just outside the box as the Rocks were frustrating in attack. Rocco Gamblin sped down the wing to put a cross in from the left but it was too strong for Gifford. Spurway on the back post was blocked with his fierce effort in the follow-up. Whyte went into the book on 89 minutes and conceded the free-kick. taken by Remi Sutton but headed out. Vasiliou completed his hat-trick a minute into stoppage time with a fine curling effort into the top corner.

The Rocks travel to Bowers & Pitsea on Saturday (November 9).

Rocks: Hall, Spurway, Gale, Kingswell (Higgs 45), Block, Edmondson (Gamblin 57), Whyte (Vince 90+2), Burgess (c), Mather, Gifford, Tuck. Subs not used: Woolston, Smith.

