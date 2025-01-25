Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was more heartbreak for the Rocks as they succumbed to a late penalty which saw Dover Athletic take a 2-1 win at Nyewood Lane – after the hosts had looked like they’d battled to a point against the high-flying visitors.

The Rocks scored first and it was 1-1 for almost all the second half – but sometimes when you’re at the bottom you fon’t get the breaks – and it was Dover who took the spoils, leaving Bognor needing a minor miracle to stay up.

Inside the first minute, Luca Cocoracchio caught Tommy-Lee Higgs as both went for a loose bouncing ball in Dover's half. Higgs returned to play after treatment. The free-kick was claimed by Dover keeper Jordan Gillmore. Bognor got the opening goal on 12 minutes. Chad Field did well following a free-kick by Calvin Davies and a low ball met the boot of Tommy-Lee Higgs, who fired in on the turn. Jacob Mensah swung a free-kick into the Rocks box but Ryan Hall gathered it on 22 minutes. On 25 minutes Field found Matt Burgess with a through ball and he sped through the Dover half to find Higgs with only Gillmore to beat – but the keeper made a fine save. Hall stopped Alfie Matthews' cross before George Nikaj's strike was hacked off the line by new Rocks signing Harvey Rew. Ruben Soares-Junior's flying header from a cross bouced off the post but he followed up with another header into an open net, levelling the score on 35 minutes.

Burgess swirled a corner in on 40 minutes and Rew headed at goal, but Charles-Cook cleared off the line. Dan Gifford was fouled on the turn by Fuad Sesay two minutes into first half stoppage time and the offender was yellow-carded/

The Rocks on the attack - picture: Trevor Staff

Early in the second half, Burgess got Bognor on the attack and it fell to Dion Jarvis who hit an early strike but it struck a defender and flew into Gillmore's arms. Calvin Davies was badly fouled by Matthews but he avoided a booking on 50 minutes. Jasper Mather combined with Preston Woolston before he passed it square to Burgess, who fired over the bar from outside the box. A short free-kick saw Burgess curl the ball towards the back post with Jarvis rising for it but he headed it wide. Gifford won a free-kick which was curled in by Burgess. It bounced out to Mather, whose shot was cleared off the line on 65 minutes.

Matthews punted a free-kick into the box and it was punched away by Hall. Higgs went into the book for simulation as Bognor kept on creating chances. Soares-Junior committed Hall into a fine save on 70 minutes then a free-kick by Davies found the head of a Bognor player and Field on the back post could only win the fifth Bognor corner of the game.

Harrison Pont fired a chance high and wide on 84 minutes. Jarvis set up Gifford to turn instantly to shoot but Gillmore was well positioned to save.

Dover broke Rocks hearts in the dyiing minutes. Hall impeded Soares-Junior after he ran on to a through ball. Luke Baptiste stepped up to slot it low into the net, a real blow to Bognor who were deserving of at least a point. Gifford, Spencer Spurway and Lewis Beale all threatened as the Rocks tried to rescue a point. Bognor didn't deserve to lose this game – it was a hard-working performance but despite piling on the pressure at the end, couldn't get the equaliser they desired. They travel next to Cray Wanderers on Saturday, February 1, hoping for three points in their battle to get off the bottom.