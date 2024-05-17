Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hastings United have revealed they have more than 40 contenders interested in the managerial vacancy caused by Chris Agutter’s departure for Worthing.

Agutter’s second spell as manager ended just seven months after he returned when he was named as the Rebels’ permanent replacement for another ex-United boss, Adam Hinshelwood.

The move has stunned Us fans, who’d seen Agutter lead the team to a seventh-place finish in the Isthmian premier division and the Sussex Senior Cup final, which they lost 3-0 to Horsham.

But Hastings’ bosses are pressing ahead with plans to replace him – boosted by a message from Agutter himself that it’s a great job for someone.

Chris Agutter pictured after he returned to Hastings for a second spell - but now United are looking for a new manager | Picture: Scott White

Hastings United told the Observer on Wednesday: “We have been encouraged by both the quality and level of interest in the position with over 40 applications received up to now.

"Interviews are due to commence this weekend with an appointment expected to made towards the end of next week.”

After his switch to Worthing was confirmed, the club said they’d agreed a compensation package with Worthing.

They added: “We would like to place on record our thanks to Chris for his work at the club in his short second spell as our manager and also to Worthing FC for the professional manner and courteous way they have conducted themselves throughout the process.

"Chris leaves with our best wishes and will always be welcome back at Pilot Field in the future.”

Agutter told us it had been a tough decision to leave. “It could have been straightforward because of the difference between the two clubs, but the fact Hastings as a football club is fantastic, as are the people behind the scenes, meant it was difficult.

"We were building something and had some fantastic moments, and there’s no reason they can’t go on building.