Adam Murray has accepted the role of first team manager at Eastbourne Borough.

As manager of AFC Fylde, he won the National League North last season before more recently helping Darrell Clarke turn Cheltenham Town’s fortunes around in League One.

Borough Chairman Simon Leslie said: “It was a really important that we found an appointment who could continue with our desire to support players who have been let down by football, and in Adam Murray I believe we have found the right candidate.

“He has a proven track record of winning as a player and as a manager, as well as the exceptional turnaround he’s overseen at Cheltenham Town in recent months.

Adam Murray has replaced Mark Beard as Eastbourne Borough manager | Picture courtesy of EBFC

“He is buying into our vision, and that made the decision a no-brainer for us. The group are naturally low on confidence, and I believe Adam will turn that around.”

As a player, Murray made over 500 appearances and represented England and Under-20 level, enjoying multiple promotions with the likes of Burton Albion and Mansfield Town.

Having worked at Besiktas with Dele Alli and assistant to the very successful Watford manager Valerian Ismael, Murray brings a great deal of quality and experience to Priory Lane.

The 42-year-old also has experience and a passion for developing young players, which is really important to the club’s mission.

Murray said he was looking forward to working with Mark Anderson to make any required changes to the squad, both now and in the summer.