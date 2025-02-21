The pressure was on Eastbourne Borough’s players after a 3-0 defeat at Boreham Wood last weekend – but you’d not have known it at Enfield on Tuesday night.

They bounced back in fine style – and went second in the National South table for good measure – with a 5-0 win, headlined by George Alexander’s hat-trick.

Camron Ghadebo and Yahaya Bamba were also on target to put Adam Murray’s men back on track – and set them up nicely for tomorrow’s home clash with Hemel Hempstead.

Murray, who three days earlier had reflected on a mad five minutes that cost them dear at Boreham Wood, said of the effort at Enfield: “The guys were superb. That dressing room – wow.

There were thumbs up all round as Borough won 5-0 at Enfield - picture by Lydia Redman

"I asked them before the game to show a response and give our supporters a response from Saturday. I know what this group’s like – I know when they get a slap round the chops they come out firing.

"We had to make some changes. Moussa (Diarra) came in and that’s why we all love him – he’s a proper leader. We knew it would be a tough game – they (Enfield) hadn’t lost in six – and that we’d have to play the conditions – the pitch wasn’t great. And I felt we did that to a tee.

"I was over the moon for George (Alexander). He’s been waiting for that and working hard. But to a man, I’m really proud of everyone.”

Murray said the game had shown the importance of having a squad – and being able to bring in players from the sidelines who could perform at the right level.

Adam Murray shouts the orders at Enfield - picture by Nick Redman

And what is Murray’s message to the players now?

"Stay level-headed,” he said. “We’ve a certain number of points we need to get to and along the way we will take punches on the chin, it won’t all go our way.

"We’ll look at the score and say it was an amazing performance but there’s loads we can improve on. We’ve got a long way to go, a lot of work to do – there’s a massive challenge ahead of us.

"But we’re all up for the fight and on the same page. Now we prepare for another huge game on Saturday.”

Murray thanked the travelling Borough fans, saying: "You can come to grounds like this and there’s no atmopshere and it’s hard to create something, but from the warm-up we heard them.”