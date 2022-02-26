My FC Barcelona adventure is over, but a new Spanish football chapter is starting

The former Brighton & Hove Albion academy star, who spent two years at the Lancing elite centre, spoke of his heartache over leaving Barcelona after three and half years.

Stapley said it was hard decision to leave Barca but it was purely a football decision.

He said: “After Covid there was a decline at Barca at all levels. Training took a step back and the football philosophy was changing.

Ethan Stapley has linked up with U E Llagostera

“The very core of the ball doing the running and other stuff was gone and replaced by other things.My friends and some quality players were leaving.

“It started when Luis Suarez left. I stuck at it but things went downhill, I was training on the beach and at home on my own as training sessions were being cancelled regularly – and Lionel Messi leaving was important.

“Both were my mentors and often watched my training. I was not enjoying myself any more so i needed a fresh start to save my football career.

Ethan during his lengthy Barcelona spell

“Other clubs started calling but I was limited because of my parents’ business and when U E Llagostera (UE Costa Brava, another Spanish side) came for me, I was ready to leave but the door is open for me to return at anytime.

“My new club has a lot of emphasis on youth development and is renowned for that.

“They recently sold Alex Calatrava to Atletico Madrid for $5m and are planning to go to the Donosti Cup at Real Sociedad’s stadium, where I played before.

Ethan Stapley has had some fantastic experiences with Barca

“We are also playing in the Mic Cup at Easter where teams from all over the world take part and potentially I could face Barca and my old team mates.

“I had some wonderful times at Barca and won many trophies including the Barca World Cup.

“I also enjoyed playing in some big tournaments in Belgium and France. Who knows? When things take a turn at Barca i do not rule out a return there... after all my heart is still there.”

The talented youngster has returned to England for a ten-day visit. He will visit his old local clubs., including Eastbourne Town where his football journey started nine years ago as a three-year-old.

Eastbourne Town youth manager Steve Piercy said: “We are all looking forward to seeing Ethan again. He showed his qualities at a young age and was a star in the making.”

Stapley will train with another of his old clubs Eastbourne Borough next week and hopes to also visit All Stars Academy where he plied his trade under the watchful eyes of ex-pro Anthony Storey.

While here, Stapley will visit Jesters Sports Bar on Sunday for a gathering.

Ben Saber, owner of Jesters Sports Bar, said: “We are delighted to welcome Ethan.He has helped to put Eastbourne on the map.