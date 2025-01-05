'My terms' - Crawley Town issues warning to players as he welcomes two-week break

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town manager Rob Elliot has welcomed the two-week break the club has before their next game – following yesterday’s disappointing 3-0 defeat to high-flying Barnsley.

This break is due to the Reds being knocked out of the FA Cup last November after a 4-3 loss to Lincoln City, with the third round being played next weekend. Reds were due to host Wigan at the Broadfield Stadium.

They failed to go into the break on a positive, with the Tykes going ahead inside 11 minutes through midfielder Jon Russel, before the attacking duo of Max Watters and Davis Keillor-Dunn scored a goal a piece at the start of the second half to put the game out of reach for the Reds.

Elliot had to watch the match from the stands, and was far from pleased with his team’s performance, but has said that the two-week period without a game is the perfect chance for his team to reset after a tricky period.

Crawley Town manager Rob Elliot (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

On the rest, Elliot said: “I’m happy with the break, they need the rest, but we need a reset, and we need to reset our standards, and we need to reset what we are doing going forward, where we are going to improve and where we are going to take the second half of the season.

“We are still in a fine position, I’m still happy with being here and I still believe we will be fine but not on them terms we won’t be fine, they will be more on my terms going forward.”

With no win in five and one in six, Elliot sees this as the perfect opportunity to get his team back onto the training ground, in desperation to turn this poor form around.

He said: “I think it is a good thing because we get to have a lot of work on the training ground to really nail down everything we want to see now.

“We’ve had a tough period, but we will get to a stage were we’re firing, and we will be turning these opportunities and performances into wins like we have done previously, but it is not going to be easy. We've got to do it the hard way.”

As well as this break, the January transfer window is under way, and Crawley will try to use this period to bolster up their squad and add some key players to positions that are needed depth/quality, and the first one in is Ben Radcliffe, who had come on and impressed in his debut.

Elliot said: “That’s why we brought him in, I worked with him at Gateshead, I know his personality, I know his physicality, I know his technical ability, and he has come in right back in League One when he is a centre half, and I thought he was excellent.

“That’s the type of players and characters I want to bring in to this football club.”