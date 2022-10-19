Haywards Heath celebrate a goal as they battle back for a 2-2 draw with Chatham | Picture: Ray Turner

Heath looked to be heading for another home Isthmian south east defeat when they went two down to the Kent visitors within the opening 15 minutes.

But Tom Collins pulled one back on 72 minutes – then Ghannam scored the equaliser four minutes after coming on.

It ended up as a useful point for a Heath side still looking to rediscover the form that carried them to the play-offs last season.

Dynan praised Ghannam, saying: “He’s finally shown the fans and the players what he is about.

"He has been training really well and waiting for his time. I’m hoping he takes this chance and runs with it.”

Heath were lucky to not have conceded more as they were exposed by the Chatham wingers, sparking a change in Heath’s shape ordered by Dynan.

“We needed to change the shape to nullify their strengths,” said the manager, who was pleased with the improvement in the performance in the latter part of the game.

Heath – not the first time this season - were unhappy with the referee, after what they felt was a blatant handball in the penalty area was not given.

Haywards Heath were back in action on Tuesday night when they visited Chichester City in the second round of the Velocity Trophy.

A single goal just before the half-hour mark by Joe Moore proved enough for City as Heath bowed out of the competition.

Dynan used the game to give match minutes to a number of players who have not seen much action in recent league games.

Tenth-placed Heath go to Cray Valley PM, who are 14th, this Saturday.

Meanwhile Burgess Hill Town’s recent upturn in form continued when Dan Perry’s 66th minute strike fired them to a 1-0 win away to struggling Corinthian.