Crawley Town player ratings

Crawley Town player ratings - Nadesan shines again for Reds, but who else stood out?

An Ashley Nadesan double couldn’t see Crawley Town make it back to back home wins after the Reds conceded an equaliser 20 minutes from time after coming from behind earlier in the second half.

By Mark Dunford
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 11:19 pm

Here are Cameron Winstanley's player ratings from the 2-2 draw with Oldham Athletic.

See also - Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic RECAPFor the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK

1. Glenn Morris 6

No chance with either goal, first nestled in the stanchion and second in off the post. Commanded box well whilst collecting crosses. Poor clearances and goal kick which optimised how Crawley played as a whole.

Photo Sales

2. Tony Craig 7

More assured when dealing with balls in behind than the weekend but not without fault. Perfect tackle on Hope to stifle early Oldham opening. Goal-saving last ditch covering block to deny Keillor-Dunn in the first half.

Photo Sales

3. Joel Lynch 7

Battled hard tussling with aerial balls towards him as well as stepping into midfield. Joined in with attacks well down the left, even nutmegging Clarke on the wing before delivering a cross late in the first half. Could do nothing for either goal and was in control on the ball in tight areas.

Photo Sales

4. Jordan Tunnicliffe 6

Was taken out of the game effortlessly by Keillor-Dunn before Craig’s block saved his blushes in the first 45. Also found wanting for opener, unable to cover space left by Ferry. Never involved in meaningful possession in the first half and defensive work was often focused on the other side.

Photo Sales
SussexTwitterFacebook
Next Page
Page 1 of 4