Crawley Town player ratings - Nadesan shines again for Reds, but who else stood out?

Here are Cameron Winstanley's player ratings from the 2-2 draw with Oldham Athletic.
1. Glenn Morris 6
No chance with either goal, first nestled in the stanchion and second in off the post. Commanded box well whilst collecting crosses. Poor clearances and goal kick which optimised how Crawley played as a whole.
2. Tony Craig 7
More assured when dealing with balls in behind than the weekend but not without fault. Perfect tackle on Hope to stifle early Oldham opening. Goal-saving last ditch covering block to deny Keillor-Dunn in the first half.
3. Joel Lynch 7
Battled hard tussling with aerial balls towards him as well as stepping into midfield. Joined in with attacks well down the left, even nutmegging Clarke on the wing before delivering a cross late in the first half. Could do nothing for either goal and was in control on the ball in tight areas.
4. Jordan Tunnicliffe 6
Was taken out of the game effortlessly by Keillor-Dunn before Craig’s block saved his blushes in the first 45. Also found wanting for opener, unable to cover space left by Ferry. Never involved in meaningful possession in the first half and defensive work was often focused on the other side.