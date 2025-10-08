Worthing FC are weighing up contenders to be their new manager after the surprise departure of Chris Agutter – as news of another member of staff following him to Sutton is confirmed.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Assistant manager Dean Hammond was put in temporary charge of the team while bosses decided who they would like to take over the team. But he has now followed Agutter and Ben Cornelius to Gander Green Lane.

As ever there is plenty of speculation about who will get the top job at Woodside Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some are wondering whether Adam Hinshelwood – the boss who took the Rebels into the National League South and then to the step two play-offs in his previous spell – might be tempted back after being out of a job since National Lague Premier side York City surprisngly let him go 18 months after he went there from Woodside Road.

Worthing players applaud their fans at Tuesday night's 7-0 Sussex Cup win at Jarvis Brook | Picture: Jay Wrighte

Matt Gray’s sacking by Eastbourne Borough on Tuesday has given the merry-go-round an extra dimension while Walton and Hersham’s up-and-coming boss Billy Rowley, who has academy experienced in pro football, has also been mentioned in Sussex football circles.

Hammond took charge for the National League South 1-0 loss at Maidenhead and Tuesday’s 7-0 win at Jarvis Brook in the Sussex Senior Cup. We reported here on Wednesday afternoon there had been talk Hammond was also likely to go to Sutton and the club have now confimed it.

They said on Wednesday night: “Worthing FC can confirm that Dean Hammond has left the Club to join National League side Sutton United as their Assistant Manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The move occurs after former manager Chris Agutter and former First-Team Coach Ben Cornelius made the switch to The U’s last week. Hammond departs the Sussex Transport Community Stadium after leading the team to a 7-0 victory over Jarvis Brook in the Second Round of the Sussex Senior Cup on Tuesday night.

Chris Agutter has left Worthing - but who will replace him? Picture by Jay Wrighte

“It was initially announced that the 42-year-old would take charge of our FA Cup Fourth Round Qualifying tie at home to Forest Green Rovers on Monday night, live on TNT Sports. However, due to the fact he was shown a red card in the aftermath of last weekend’s league defeat to Maidenhead United, resulting in a touchline suspension for the FA Cup match, the decision has been made to allow him to leave ahead of schedule.

"Dean’s association with the Club began in 2020, as he signed for the Rebels in the twilight of his career. However, the former Premier League footballer wasn’t able to make a competitive appearance in West Sussex due to the season being disrupted by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“After a spell working in the youth setup at Woodside Road, an opportunity arose for the ex-Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester City midfielder to become a part of the senior team’s coaching staff. He was named as a member of Interim Manager Aarran Racine’s supporting team for the latter stages of the 2023/24 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hammond then retained his spot in the dugout following Chris Agutter’s appointment, before being named as the Assistant Manager at the start of the 2025/26 season. The Club extend their sincere thanks for all that Dean has contributed in his spell with us and wish him every success in his new role.”

Worthing have not said who will take the first team ahead of a new appointment but Aarran Racine – who has been temporarily restored to the backroom team – would seem to be leading contender.

And as the club ponder a crucial move, Agutter has thanked everyone who supported him during his near 18-month stay at Woodside Road.

He told the club media: "It’s obviously emotional, which I think is a reflection of how much I've enjoyed my time here

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can remember on my first interview just over 18 months ago we said it would be enjoyable, ‘strap yourselves in, it's going to be exciting’ and I hope we've lived up to that. It's certainly thrown every emotion you could possibly experience at me throughout my time.

“I’m proud of what we've done, there;s also a tinge of sadness with us coming so close last year. I’ve got a lot of strong feelings towards that group of players as well, they've been magnificent.

"The people behind the scenes from day one have been magnificent. George, Barry, Ralph, Neville, Nath, Sian, staff, players from top to bottom, I really appreciate all their support.”

Agutter told Worthing fans he hoped they’d see to continued progress to build on what he had his predecessor had done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “A massive thank you [to the fans]. The away day boys have been magnificent. I appreciate the whole fan-base's support."

Worthing lost 1-0 at Maidenhead on Saturday and Racine said they had paid the price for a slow start in which they conceded. On Tuesday night a Brad Doldghan hat-trick was the highlight of a 7-0 Senior Cup romp at Jarvis Brook. The FA Cup tie is next up.