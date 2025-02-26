National League South action in pictures: Worthing take on Farnborough

Mo Faal was on target for Chris Agutter’s side but the Rebels conceded either side of the goal, with all the goals coming in a frantic first 20 minutes.

Worthing couldn’t find an equaliser for all their endeavour and the Rebels ended the night fourth – although still well-placed in the hunt for the title and the best play-off places.

See pictures from the game on this page and those linked and get Thursday’s Worthing Herald for Agutter’s reaction plus plenty more local football.

