National League South picture special: Worthing have a Ton of fun as Tonbridge are beaten

By Steve Bone
Published 10th Feb 2025, 17:58 BST
Debut-making striker Liam Nash was the goal hero as Worthing won 2-1 at Tonbridge to go second in the table a point behind leaders Dorking.

Tonbridge’s Jack Wood quickly cancelled out Tommy Willard’s opener for the Rebels midway through the second half but Nash – signed only days earlier – nabbed the winner on 84 minutes.

It means Worthing have recorded 10 wins and three draws in their past 13 National South games.

They’re in action again on Tuersday night at home to promotion rivals Torquay United.

See pictures from the Tonbridge clash by Kyle Hemsley on this page and those linked and get the latest from boss Chris Agutter in the Worthing Herald every Thursday.

