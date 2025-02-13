National South action under the Woodside lights: Best of the Worthing v Torquay United pictures

By Steve Bone
Published 13th Feb 2025, 16:03 BST
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 12:26 BST
It was another exciting night at Woodside Road as Worthing and Torquay’s National League South promotion showdown ended all-square.

Joe Partington put Worthing one up before a Gulls equaliser, then Liam Nash restored the lead before half-time. Torquay nicked a point with a late penalty – but boss Chris Agutter was not unhappy with a point three days after the Rebels had won at Tonbridge.

The night was also tinged with sadness – before the game there was a minute’s applause in honour of Worthing club commentator Peter Vale after his death had been announced earlier that day.

See Kyle Hemsley’ pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked.

Worthing v Torquay United, National League South

1. kyle hemsley

Worthing v Torquay United, National League South Photo: kyle hemsley : Kyle Hemsley

Worthing v Torquay United, National League South

2. 2023 [email protected]

Worthing v Torquay United, National League South Photo: KYLE HEMSLEY : Kyle Hemsley

Worthing v Torquay United, National League South

3. Worthing v Torquay United pictures by Kyle Hemsley (37).JPG

Worthing v Torquay United, National League South Photo: Kyle Hemsley

Worthing v Torquay United, National League South

4. Worthing v Torquay United pictures by Kyle Hemsley (45).JPG

Worthing v Torquay United, National League South Photo: Kyle Hemsley

Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
Related topics:Chris AgutterTorquay UnitedTorquayNational League South
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice