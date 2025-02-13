National South action under the Woodside lights: Best of the Worthing v Torquay United pictures

Joe Partington put Worthing one up before a Gulls equaliser, then Liam Nash restored the lead before half-time. Torquay nicked a point with a late penalty – but boss Chris Agutter was not unhappy with a point three days after the Rebels had won at Tonbridge.

The night was also tinged with sadness – before the game there was a minute’s applause in honour of Worthing club commentator Peter Vale after his death had been announced earlier that day.

See Kyle Hemsley’ pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked.

1 . kyle hemsley Worthing v Torquay United, National League South Photo: kyle hemsley : Kyle Hemsley

2 . 2023 [email protected] Worthing v Torquay United, National League South Photo: KYLE HEMSLEY : Kyle Hemsley

3 . Worthing v Torquay United pictures by Kyle Hemsley (37).JPG Worthing v Torquay United, National League South Photo: Kyle Hemsley