Eat, train, repeat. It’s what the Eastbourne Borough squad have been doing for several weeks now – and they will surely be more than ready to tweak the formula when the season proper opens tomorrow. How about score, win, repeat…?

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Any flaws in this simple formula for success? Well, yes – including the 23 other National South clubs who will start the new season with a range of ambitions, but all with hope, eagerness and a tankful of fuel.

Let’s be audacious, presumptuous, call it what you will – and slice the 24 clubs into four groups. Tail-enders; Comfort Zone; Chasing the Dreams; and Serious Contenders… this, remember, is simply one reporter’s imperfect view – and as one who has never even won a raffle at the church fete, I’m sure you won’t be betting the house on my advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Without actually digging out the old cuttings, the Herald was not too far wide of the mark at this time last year. It did not take too much wisdom to see Weymouth and Welling United among the relegation candidates, nor to predict that clutch of front-runners who ultimately gave us such a gripping season finale. So here we go…

Eastbourne Borough take on Torquay United last season - and the Gulls are among many people's title contenders again this term - picture: Lydia Redman

TAIL-ENDERS – Dover Athletic, Slough Town, Tonbridge Angels, Hampton & Richmond Borough

Four relegation places, and four likely candidates. Dover are back, after a breathless play-off victory over Dartford, but even in the Isthmian Premier they were inconsistent, and they will rely on strong performances at the less than hospitable Crabble.

It would be a genuine pleasure to see Tonbridge succeed under Craig Nelson, their intelligent and principled manager fresh in from Lewes, but their meagre budget suggests otherwise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hampton and Richmond, lovely people with a lovely ground, have been chaotic with management and signings: much travelled Davide Rodari and Alan Massey bring experience, but they’ll need goals from somewhere.

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 2-1 FA Cup fourth qualifying round defeat at Maidenhead - Nick Redman

And Slough Town have been drifting downwards for two or three seasons: their football is often negative and – a frank view from the Herald – we wouldn’t miss the ninety minutes of insults which visiting clubs receive from the Arbor Park crowd!

GLANCING OVER SHOULDERS Horsham, AFC Totton, Bath City, Chippenham Town, Enfield Town, Chesham United, Farnborough, Salisbury

It hurts to put West Sussex rivals into this group, after the Hornets’ triumphant 24-25 season. Dom Di Paola’s squad will give blood and sweat – but hopefully no tears – in the cause, and they must grow into the division quickly. They’ll need wins and not valiant near misses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Roberts, from Hampton and Richmond, is a good capture, as is Rhys Murphy from Dorking, if he can keep fit.

Matt Gray is now the man in the Borough dugout with the job of making the team promotion candidates | Lydia Redman

AFC Totton lost only four league games all season and are relatively well resourced. The ageless Scott Rendell will be key, and goal-getter Malachi Linton will be better served than at Weymouth last year.

From the West Country, Chippenham have lost talisman Matt McClure, but have recruited the veteran Viking Reece Fleet from Oxford City: the Bluebirds will do well to stay clear of the drop.

Neighbours Bath City had a wobbly 24-25, but will be thrilled to welcome back Brad Ash, whose goals will keep the Romans up. Chesham spent last season learning how not to lose: not much fun to watch, but effective.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enfield Town had a curious season of heavy defeats and stunning victories. And Spencer Day, the great survivor, has once again re-created a Farnborough squad – albeit small in numbers – with some canny operators. Dom Poleon – in from Ebbsfleet – can notch 20 goals, and Billy Clifford arrives from Barnet with years of experience.

LOOKING UP Worthing, Eastbourne Borough, Dorking Wanderers, Ebbsfleet United, Maidstone United, Hemel Hempstead Town, Weston super Mare, Hornchurch, Chelmsford City

I know, I know: the Herald has slipped Borough into the chasing pack rather than the pace-setters. But from this clutch of nine clubs, any one can stake a play-off claim at very least.

We can discuss the Sports and their prospects, but it is plain truth that Matt Gray’s new squad is a work in progress. And with literally half of the National South division looking up rather than down, so many clubs will be taking points off each other, sneaking ahead, catching up, like 10,000 metres runners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stay with the field, and have enough in the tank for the final couple of laps.

Worthing have done some excellent business during the summer, and there is huge togetherness and determination from manager Chris Agutter downwards.

Marc White, yet again, has doggedly kept faith with the old favourites in his squad, although Frank Vincent looks a good capture from Dagenham and Redbridge.

But with more experience than youth in their legs, the Wands must steer clear of injuries. Ebbsfleet had a miserable 24-25, National League tail-enders by a mile – but they have impressively refreshed the squad, including banner signing Kwesi Appiah and they will certainly challenge at the top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maidstone United came so close last season, but looking from a distance, their summer recruitment does not impress. Former Sport David Sesay stands out, but the squad looks a little tired.

Hornchurch are dark horses: a decent first season under excellent manager Daryll McMahon, whose new signings include former Sport Josh Hare and, from Ramsgate, 34-year-old striker Joe Taylor, an absolute legend in the lower leagues. Now that's the left-field signing of the summer!

Hemel Hempstead will be solid under father-and-son management Ian and Lee Allinson, while Weston super Mare will once again defy the odds with a low budget but a sky-high team spirit.

And finally in this group? Chelmsford City – the latest club to go full-time with major new investment. Some observers expect them to lead the division, but we at Priory Lane know well that these things do not happen overnight…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TITLE CHASERS Torquay United, Dagenham and Redbridge, Maidenhead United

Two of the Herald’s choices will not surprise you.

Torquay – like half a dozen others – came achingly close to promotion, and they still enjoy massive financial input and massive home advantage at the frankly hostile Plainmoor.

Pragmatic manager Paul Wotton chooses the pragmatism over the poetry of our national game, and has recruited in strength, with Jordan Youngs, Matt Worthington from Oldham, and the midfield safe-breaker Louis Dennis from Bromley.

Dagenham and Redbridge are obvious contenders having slipped down a division. With the experience of Lee Bradbury at the helm, and a squad including no less a figure than Andy Carroll, they really ought to be strong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the final title-chasers? Do not rule out Maidenhead United. Seasoned boss Alan Devonshire has largely kept faith with an experienced squad who were a little unfortunate to be sucked into relegation late in the season. The oldest football ground in the world will again grace National South – as one of our oldest national sports resumes, for another season of gasps, groans and gleeful shouts of triumph. Bring it on!