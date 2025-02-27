Lewes manager Craig Nelson says his side have been given a “new lease of life” by recent signings as they ended a seven-match winless home run.

A 1-0 home win over relegation-threatened Hendon came at the perfect time for the Rooks last Saturday, easing any fears of being drawn into a relegation scrap.

Danny Bassett’s well-taken 57th-minute goal was enough to defeat the London-based visitors, putting 13 points between the 13th-placed Rooks and the relegation zone, and earning their first home win since November.

Assistant manager Danny Oakins said: “That’s the big thing for me – getting a win at home – because we’ve struggled in the last few weeks.

Danny Bassett scores the goal that proved Lewes' winner over Hendon - picture by James Boyes

“I thought we were in control of the game. The boys didn't inject that bit of pace into the game, but the moment they did, they scored.

There were plenty of positives to take for Lewes besides the result, with new signings Ollie Starkey and Bobby Unwin making their home debuts and midfielder Parish Muirhead returning for his first start since 4 January.

Manager Craig Nelson said: “Ollie and Bobby's additions have given a new lease of life to the environment.

“Bobby is electric – you ain’t seen nothing yet. Starkey has given a bit of quality and class that we've been missing, and his relentless work rate is really good to see.

“They've settled in really well. It's just about trying to give them as many minutes as we can to embed them into what they're doing.”

On Muirhead’s return, Oakins added: “He makes us tick. We've missed a few players this year. We were flying, got a few injuries, and haven't really settled since. Now, with one or two coming back and a few new players in the door, hopefully we can have a good end.”

This Saturday, Lewes travel to Dulwich Hamlet for another important encounter. Dulwich, the Isthmian Premier Division’s best-supported club, are just six points behind the Rooks in 17th place and are also looking to pull themselves clear of an unexpected relegation battle.

Oakins said: “They’re a team well below where they should be. They're a good side and could beat anyone on their day.”

Nelson added: “It's just going to be about grit, determination and who gets over the line. There are big teams in this league and tough games, and it's going to be no different to what we’ve faced. The boys just need to be ready for that challenge.”