Craig Nelson will lead Lewes FC Men into a new era after being appointed as the man to replace Tony Russell as manager.

It is a step up for Nelson – for he arrives at the Dripping Pan from Glebe FC, who have just finished third in the South East Counties League Premier Division, which is two steps below the Isthmian Premier Rooks.

But both the club and Nelson himself believe he and his backroom staff could be the perfect fit for Lewes.

Lewes said: “Pitts, as he is affectionately known, was managing Glebe last season where he made very positive progress, sitting at the top of the league for most of the season.

Craig Nelson at the Dripping Pan | Picture: Jack Towers

"In his playing career, he became established at this level playing for Tooting & Mitcham before progressing into coaching, and then his first managerial role at Glebe.”

Nelson replaces Russell, who has left the Dripping Pan after three years in charge.

Lewes director John Peel said: “I’m delighted to welcome Craig to the club. He’s a manager who fits perfectly with our ethos of playing high-intensity, possession-based football.

"Craig and his backroom staff are forward-thinking managers who excel at creating positive squad environments and outstanding high performance culture.

“We are excited to have Craig to join us as we prepare for next season.”

Nelson told the Lewes website: “I’ve been managing at step five with Glebe, we play possession based football, high intensity, fluid, and make sure there’s a lot of energy to get the fans off their feet.

“We were top of the league for large parts of the season.”

Nelson said of Lewes: “I was surprised they were looking at the level where we were.

"Through conversations with John and some of the other directors I could feel there was something special going on here, not just on the pitch but off it as well.

“I got a real sense of community.”