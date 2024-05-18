Nelson is new man at helm at Lewes FC

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lewes have named Craig Nelson as their new men’s first team manager.

A club statement said: “‘Pitts’ as he is affectionately known, was managing Glebe last season where he made very positive progress, sitting at the top of the league for most of the season.

"In his playing career, he became established at this level playing for Tooting & Mitcham before progressing into coaching, and then his first managerial role at Glebe.”

Nelson replaces Tony Russell, who has left the Dripping Pan after three years in charge.

Craig Nelson is the new Lewes FC Men boss | Picture: Lewes FC

Lewes will be one of six Sussex sides in a competitive looking Isthmian premier division in 2024-25.

Lewes director John Peel said: “I’m delighted to welcome Craig to the club. He’s a manager who fits perfectly with our ethos of playing high intensity, possession based football.

"Craig and his backroom staff are forward thinking managers who excel at creating positive squad environments and outstanding high performance culture. We are excited to have Craig to join us as we prepare for next season”.

Nelson told the Lewes website: “It’s been unbelievable, the process has been gruelling but well worth it. I’ve been managing at Step 5 with Glebe, we play possession based football, high intensity, fluid, and make sure there’s a lot of energy to get the fans off their feet.”

He will be joined at the club by Danny Oaking (Assistant Manager), Bryan Nzinga (1st Team Coach), Frankie Sawyer (1st Team Coach), Arron Fray (S&C Coach), Sheikh Ceesay (Goalkeeper Coach).